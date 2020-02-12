Beth Haven Christian’s six-game winning streak came to an end with Monday’s 63-51 loss at Mercer Christian.
Mercer Christian was able to gain a season series split with the Hornets. Beth Haven had defeated Mercer 53-36 on Nov. 26 at Chauncey.
Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said his team just didn’t play that well.
“We played horrible, turning the ball over numerous times in critical times,” Hipshire said. “We couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. We couldn’t play defense so we were doomed. I believe we only had one player in double figures and the rest with eight and under. I know that when you go to someone’s place you’re not going to get the calls. It was like 18-7 on fouls with us on the seven end but you have to play through it. We will get a rematch with them. It could be could be the WVCAT if not in the WVCEA tournament.”
Matt Spaulding tossed in 14 points to lead Beth Haven.
Tyler Hobbs had eight and Dontae Adams seven, while Isaac Moore, Andy Spaulding, Caleb Maynard and Jason Frye all had six points.
Jamison Mullins led Mercer Christian with 16 points.
The Hornets are scheduled to return to action with a home game on Monday, Feb. 17 against Wesley Christian, Kentucky.
BETH HAVEN 74. LEWISBURG CHRISTIAN 53: Beth Haven Christian picked up a quality win on Saturday afternoon at Lewisburg Christian in a 74-53 victory.
“We had a sluggish start but Lewisburg is in the WVCEA and gives us another conference win,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “Because of the flooding, and the snow scare we only got to practice on Monday. Our game with Seneca Trails was canceled due to the snow on Friday. Their legs and concentration was not to be found.”
Beth Haven’s statistics were unavailable.
2019-20 Beth Haven Christian
Boys’ Basketball Schedule (15-8):
Nov. 19: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 79-45
Nov. 23: Lewisburg Baptist, W 87-54
Nov. 26: Mercer Christian, W 53-36
Dec. 7: at Martin County, Ky., L 54-82
Dec. 10: at Wesley Christian, Ky., L 51-88
Dec. 13: vs. South Charleston (FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 49-91
Dec. 14: vs. Calvary Baptist (at FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 63-85
Dec. 19: vs Tolsia at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, W 74-61
Dec. 20: Elk Valley, W 90-40
Dec. 21: vs. Beckley Prep at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, L 63-89
Dec. 27: vs. Woodland Hills, Pa. (at Bob Ruynon Tournament at Chapmanville), W 58-56
Dec. 28: vs. Chapmanville (at Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville), L 48-107
Jan. 3: at Elk Valley, W 70-28
Jan. 4: at Pipestem, W 75-33
Jan. 6: at Covenant, W 87-61
Jan. 10: vs. Scott at Hatfield/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, L 62-81
Jan. 21: Covenant, W 82-45
Jan. 25: Seneca Trail, W 75-29
Jan. 28: Martin County, Ky., W 77-59
Jan. 31: Cross Lanes Christian, W 81-58
Feb. 1: Pipestem, W 79-42
Feb. 7: at Seneca Trail, ppd.
Feb. 8: at Lewisburg Baptist, W 74-53
Feb. 10: at Mercer Christian, L 51-63
Feb. 17: Wesley Christian, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20-21: at WVCAT tourney, TBA
Feb. 25: at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27-29: at WVCEA tourney, TBA
Mar. 3-7: at NACA tourney at Dayton, Tenn., TBA