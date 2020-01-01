CHAPMANVILLE — Beth Haven Christian School and Woodland Hills High School could not have been a more contrasting game when the two teams met on Friday night in the first round of the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Woodland Hills, nestled in the western Pennsylvania mountains and located in the Pittsburgh area has an enrollment of 1,635 students.
Beth Haven, a small private christian school located down Route 44 in the small Logan County hamlet of Chauncey, has less than 100 students total. It was a classic David vs. Goliath matchup.
And true to the Bible, David slew the giant as Beth Haven walked away with a 58-56 win over Woodland Hills, advancing to the tournament championship game on Saturday night where the Hornets faced the Class AA two-time defending state champion Chapmanville Tigers.
Isaac Moore paced Beth Haven in the win as he tossed in 20 points. Dontae Adams also reached double figures in scoring with 13 points. Moore drained three 3-pointers on the night.
Andy Spaulding and Matt Spaulding, two twin brothers and former Man High School players, netted six points each, while Jason Frye also had six points. Tyler Hobbs added five points for the Hornets. Caleb Maynard chipped in with two points.
Jihaad Dnnard and Rashon Robertson paced the Wolverines with 15 points each.
Beth Haven led Woodland Hills 20-7 after one quarter and held a commanding 34-11 lead at halftime. The Wolverines then made a comeback, outscoring the Hornets 25-8 in the third to pull to within 42-36. Beth Haven was then outpointed 20-16 in the fourth but it was enough for the Hornets to pull off the upset.
BECKLEY PREP 89, BETH HAVEN 63: Beth Haven lost 89-63 on Dec. 21 on the final night of the Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville.
“It was closer than what the final score read. We got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter and they ran away, and ran the score up in the end,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “If we could have kept our top six in the game we could have won the game but we had to play the reserves and they weren’t ready for the pressure.”
Matt Spaulding had 24 points to lead Beth Haven. Issac Moore had 16, Tyler Hobbs 13, Dontae Adams and Andy Spaulding tossed in four each and Caleb Maynard had two points.”
BETH HAVEN 90, ELK VALLEY 40: Beth Haven trounced Elk Valley Christian 90-40 on Dec. 20 at home in a WVCEA Conference contest.
Leading the way for the Hornets was Isaac Moore with 16 points. Dontae Adams and Andy Spaulding had 14, Mason Henry 13, Tyler Hobbs and Matt Spaulding had 12 each. Devin Smith had four, Matt Moore three and Caleb Maynard two.
“We played togather again and everybody on the team got into the scoring,” coach Hipshire said.
BETH HAVEN 74, TOLSIA 61: Beth Haven defeated SSAC Class A member Tolsia, 74-61, on Dec. 19 at Chapmanville’s Country Roads Classic.
Tyler Hobbs and Matt Spaulding had 18 points each to lead the Hornets.
Dontae Adams netted 17, Andy Spaulding 13 and Isaac Moore 10.
“We played together for once and came away with the victory. We had five boys in double figures and that’s what we like to see,” coach Hipshire said.
-----
2019-20 Beth Haven Christian
Boys’ Basketball Schedule (6-6):
Nov. 19: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 79-45
Nov. 23: Lewisburg Baptist, W 87-54
Nov. 26: Mercer Christian, W 53-36
Dec. 7: at Martin County, Ky., L 54-82
Dec. 10: at Wesley Christian, Ky., L 51-88
Dec. 13: vs. South Charleston (FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 49-91
Dec. 14: vs. Calvary Baptist (at FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 63-85
Dec. 19: vs Tolsia at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, W 74-61
Dec. 20: Elk Valley, W 90-40
Dec. 21: vs. Beckley Prep at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, L 63-89
Dec. 27: vs. Woodland Hills, Pa. (at Bob Ruynon Tournament at Chapmanville), W 58-56
Dec. 28: vs. Chapmanville (at Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville), L 48-107
Jan. 3: at Elk Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: at Pipestem, 2 p.m.
Jan. 6: at Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. TBA at Hatfield/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 11: vs. TBA at Hatfield/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 16: at Alice Lloyd JV (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA, MLK Shootout at Greater Beckley Christian, TBA
Jan. 21: Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: Calvary Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Seneca Trail, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: Martin County, Ky., TBA
Jan. 31: Cross Lanes Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: Pipestem, 3 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Seneca Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Lewisburg Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Mercer Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: Wesley Christian, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20-21: at WVCAT tourney, TBA
Feb. 25: at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27-29: at WVCEA tourney, TBA
Mar. 3-7: at NACA tourney at Dayton, Ohio, TBA