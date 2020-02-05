Little Beth Haven Christian is making some noise this season.
The school’s boys basketball team continued its difficult schedule this past week and scored a huge win over Kentucky school Martin County High School with a 77-59 win at home last Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Beth Haven (14-7) went 3-0 during the week, also winning 81-58 at home over Cross Lanes Christian on Friday and following that up with an easy 79-42 victory over Pipestem, also at home, on Saturday.
The win over the Martin County Cardinals was most significant.
Martin County, located in Inez, Kentucky, features 6-foot-10 Wake Forrest commit Trey James. Beth Haven’s big man, Tyler Hobbs, held him to only six points in the game. The Cardinals had destroyed the Hornets earlier in the season on their home floor, 82-54.
“This was a great win for us,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “We played well together and shared the basketball and for the time all year we had all five starters in double figures. We were winning by 20 then they turned up the intensity and cut it to 10. Then we matched their run and won by 18. Martin County is a school that has around 600 kids. We have less than 100.”
Isaac Moore paced Beth Haven with 19 points in the Martin County game. Matt Spaulding netted 15, while Dontae Adams and Andy Spaulding had 13 apiece.
Tyler Hobbs also tallied 12 points and Caleb Maynard had four.
In the win over Cross Lanes Christian School, Isaac Moore and Andy Spaulding led the Hornets with 19 points each.
Matt Spaulding had 14 and Adams pumped in 13 points. Hobbs had nine, Jason Frye five and Caleb Maynard two.
“They are a Double-A school,” Hipshire said about Cross Lanes. “After falling behind in the first quarter by 11 we regrouped and played well the rest of the game to get the victory.”
In the Pipestem game, Matt Spaulding led Beth Haven with 18 points in the game. Andy Spaulding had 15 and Moore 13. Frye and Hobbs pitched in eight points apiece. Maynard had six, while Adams and Mason Henry had four each. Matt Moore had three points.
“Pipestem lost their best player, Tyler Pack, as he blew out his knee a week ago and is awaiting surgery,” coach Hipshire said. “We played our subs most of the game. This was also Senior Night. We have two senior basketball players — Tyler Hobbs who has been playing basketball for Beth Haven from the fifth grade and now is in his senior year and Dontae Adams whom I have had for the last two years. Both are captains of the basketball team and will be truly missed next year. This makes three games in three days and this will help us get ready for the WVCAT (West Virginia Christian Tournament) that is held in Summersville and the WVCEA Tournament (West Virginia Christian Education Association) that is held at the Appalachian Bible Collage At Beckley, and the NACA (National Association of Christian Athletics) that’s held in Dayton, Tennessee, about 20 minutes from the Georgia border. As of right now we are the number one seed in the state and are still undefeated in the WVECA.”
Beth Haven is scheduled to play at Seneca Trail on Friday night, then travel to play on Saturday at Lewisburg Baptist. The Hornets play at Mercer Christian on Feb. 10 and close out the regular season on Feb. 17 at home against prep school Wesley Christian, from Floyd County, Kentucky.
Wesley Christian just won at Logan this past weekend in the King Coal Classic.