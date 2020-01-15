The Beth Haven Christian boys’ basketball team split in its two games this past week, rolling past Covenant 87-61 on Jan. 6, then falling 81-62 to WVSSAC team Scott on Saturday at the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at Williamson.
Matt Spaulding led Beth Haven (9-7) with 20 points in the game vs. Coventant at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.
Tyler Hobbs had 18, lsaac Moore 17, Dontae Adams 14, Andy Spaulding 11, Caleb Maynard three and Jason Frye two.
“We played as a team and beat their pressure,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “We passed the ball around well and boxed out and that was one of the keys to our victory. They were tall too and had 6-4 and 6-3 kids.”
The Hornets then played Scott and held tough with the Skyhawks for awhile, trailing just 38-36 at halftime.
“We played terrible team ball but was down by only two points, then the refs lost control of the game and let it get out of hand in the second half and we got beat,” Hipshire said. “They let it get physical and we couldn’t match it. We fouled out two of our best players and Scott played better than we did. It will make us stronger in the end.”
Adams led Beth Haven with 13 points.
Hobbs and Andy Spaulding had 12 each, while Moore tossed in 10, Matt Spaulding nine and Frye four.
Jon Hamilton poured in a game-high 30 points for Scott. Jagger Bell tallied 20 points.
In other Hatfield-McCoy Shootout games on Friday, Class AAA Hurricane nipped Class AA Westside 72-70. Austin Womack scored 21 and Trig Browning 18 for Hurricane. Ethan Blackburn had 24 for Westside.
Host Mingo Central defeated Phelps, Kentucky, 45-43 in Game 3 of the Shootout. Devin Hatfield led the Miners with 16 points and Colton Blankenship had 12. Dom Francis and Trey Francis led Phelps with 16 and 14 points respectively.
In Game 4, Class A Tug Valley was a 69-55 winner over 2A Wyoming East. Ethan Colegrove pumped in 23 points for TVHS while Caleb May netted 15. Chase York had 13 and Anthony Martin 12 for the Warriors.