Caleb Maynard, a senior at Beth Haven Christian School, signed on recently to play basketball at Alice Lloyd College. Maynard is pictured with ALC Coach Ryan Loggins. Maynard plans on studying sports medicine at Alice Lloyd. Caleb is the son of Rusty and Dr. Sandra Maynard of Omar. He is the grandson of Willard and Evelyn Kelly of Omar and Bill and Ann Lucas of Belo.

 Submitted photo

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

