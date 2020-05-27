While college football continues to figure out how bring the sport back in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Big 12’s commissioner thinks it will come back with fans in the stands.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Friday during a SiriusXM interview that he believes there will be people in the stadiums to watch their colleges play, just not as many as others are used to seeing.
“It really depends on how things go between now and then,” Bowlsby told hosts Dave Archer and Ari Temkin. “I think it’s fair to ask the question: If it’s safe for the kids to be on the field in close contact to one another, why wouldn’t it be safe for fans to be in the stands at social distance?
“Now you take an 80,000-seat stadium, though, and you might end up with 20,000 people there.”
The look of live college football has been one of the chief topics throughout the pandemic and the process of starting the 2020 season. Ticket sales are a healthy chunk of college athletic programs’ revenue.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told reporters earlier this week that Ohio Stadium, which can seat a shade over 102,000, could seat about 20-22,000 using social distancing guidleines, according to models the university used. That number could rise to as many as 50,000 if those guidelines were relaxed.
Sports fans would be fine with near-empty or empty stadiums, according to an ESPN poll released in early May, as long as they could see some live events again. Among the 1,004 polled, 65 percent favored sports returning even if fans weren’t in the stands. That number jumped to 76 percent if players were kept in hotels and their contact with others was closely monitored.
While Bowlsby is optimistic those seats won’t be completely empty, he admits the process of making those seats safe for fans to use will be a very involved task.
“I think we’ll have fans in the stands,” Bowlsby said. “When you think about how difficult it is to do hospital-level disinfecting in a weight room or locker room or a training room, think about doing it for an entire stadium — the entry ways, the lines at the restrooms, the lines at the concessions stands, sitting that far apart in the stands. It’s a very large undertaking.”
•••
It won’t be just football, and men’s and somen’s basketball allowed to hold voluntary workouts on June 1. The NCAA announced Friday that Division I athletes in all sports will be allowed to participate in voluntary activities starting on that date. The Division I Council also voted to extend the waiver to allow eight hours of required non-physical activities in all sports.