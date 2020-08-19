A day after the Big 12 presidents decided that the league would move forward with football in the 2020 fall season, the conference released the road map.
The Big 12, including West Virginia University, released its official schedule Wednesday morning. Later in the day, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby discussed the factors that went into the league continuing on with fall sports while other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences pushed football to spring amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel good about the decision moving forward, I believe our board feels good about it and, most importantly, we have some clarity for our coaches and our student-athletes,” Bowlsby said during a teleconference. “It’s a culmination of the last five months trying to ascertain the best path forward. We’ve done that mostly talking to our student-athletes and talking to health care professionals and scientists that are working in COVID research and care.”
WVU’s schedule includes six home games, five of them conference matchups at Milan Puskar Stadium, and four road games. The Mountaineers’ season will open on Sept. 12 at home against non-conference foe Eastern Kentucky, with league play starting two weeks later on Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State.
Baylor (Oct. 3), Kansas (Oct. 17), Kansas State (Oct. 31), TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28) will make up the home slate while the Mountaineers will make road trips to Texas Tech (Oct. 24), Texas (Nov. 7) and Iowa State (Dec. 5).
All dates are subject to change, with official times and television broadcasts to be announced at a later time.
“When the Big 12 announced a revised 10-game season, we knew that the schedule would change and there would be some flexibility built in to handle any COVID-19 disruptions,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “This new schedule provides us with the nine league games, the one nonconference date and the ability to plan accordingly.”
WVU football coach Neal Brown told the university’s official athletic website he and the team are happy to see a path forward.
“I’m encouraged,” Brown said. “I think that we have a plan now, which at the end of the day that’s kind of all the players and the staff wanted. ... We don’t know what that looks like, but we do know that we will play Eastern Kentucky, and they are going to go through the same testing protocol, so it’s going to be a safe game.”
The Big 12’s decision came late Tuesday night and capped a day where the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West Conferences all chose to move fall sports to the spring. The Mid-American Conference had already done so Saturday.
With four leagues — the Big Ten and Pac-12 being Power Five conferences — officially postponed, the Football Bowl Subdivision season seemed to be teetering on the Big 12’s decision. The ACC and SEC already had declared their intentions to move forward.
In the end, Bowlsby said much of the information presented to the Big 12’s board was the same information possessed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten, but each league had to take care of itself.
“In the end, I think we all have to do what’s best for our individual conferences,” Bowlsby said. “The Pac-12 have really a tough situation in Southern California and two of their flagship schools there [UCLA and USC] and San Francisco has been a hot spot off and on. I think each league has to make its own decision.
“When they made the decision that they made, certainly it causes us to look at the things they indicated were drivers for them, and we have to make our own assessments on that same criteria,” he added. “What we have heard from our experts is that some of the ramifications of the virus can be mitigated and be properly managed, and as long as that continues to be the case, they believe that we can safely conduct competition and safely conduct practice. If we get to the place where it’s their considered opinion that we no longer can do that, then we will be able to pivot very quickly to another course.
“I think we can all talk to the same people, we can all look at the same data, we can all look at our own individual circumstances and we can come to different outcomes and, obviously, that’s what’s happening.”
After the announcements of Tuesday, rumors began to swirl that Nebraska and possibly other teams from the Big Ten and beyond would seek temporary membership into the Big 12. On Wednesday, Bowlsby said little about those reports, replying, “It’s not in any of our plans at the present time.”
Bowlsby also acknowledged that there were several questions to be resolved, most importantly revolving around player eligibility issues should the schedule be nixed before the end of the season. Though there isn’t a definite answer to that yet, Bowlsby said it should be coming soon with the help of the NCAA Division I Council.
And while everything after Tuesday’s announcement is full-go for now, Bowlsby warned that the league has the ability to halt everything if and when such an action is needed.
“The biggest argument is that nobody’s told us that it’s poorly advised to go forward and do what we’re doing,” he said. “If we get to a place where our doctors and scientists say, ‘You know what, you’ve got two wheels off the track and you’re headed for a train wreck,’ we will pivot that day.
“Our medical professionals have said go forward, move slowly, make small adjustments, constantly be vigilant in changes in the environment and that’s what we’re listening to. They have told us that it’s safe to move forward on that basis. When they tell us otherwise, we will be listening to that as well.”
