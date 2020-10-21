MAN — The Man High School football team put up a good fight on Friday night at home but ended up falling 40-21 to Class AA Point Pleasant at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Point Pleasant, which improved to 3-2 on the season and 8-1 against Man in the all-time series, got a four touchdown effort from senior Hunter Bush.
Bush also threw for another touchdown in the win.
Bush, a dual-threat quarterback, passed for 233 yards and outgained Man 417-206 in yards of total offense.
Point Pleasant struck first on the opening drive of the game as Bush connected with Joel Beattie on a 57-yard scoring strike with 10:30 to go in the first quarter, putting the Big Blacks on top 6-0.
Bush then scored from 5 yards out at the 3:42 mark as Point Pleasant led 13-0.
Man (1-2) answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Cameran Frye to make it 13-7 with 1:48 to go in the opening stanza.
Bush added a 1-yard TD plunge with 7:05 to go until halftime, giving the Big Blacks a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Later in the third quarter at the 3:52 mark, Point Pleasant pushed the lead to 27-7 with Bush’s 8-yard TD run.
Bush later reached the end zone again with another 1-yard touchdown run to make it 34-7 Point Pleasant with 7:25 to go in the game.
Man’s Erick Grimmett scored from 1 yard out with 3:33 left in the game as Man cut it to 34-14.
Point Pleasant then answered with a 36-yard TD run by Brooks Pearson as the Big Blacks led 40-14 with 1:38 remaining in the contest.
Man scored one more time just 16 seconds later as Frye reeled in a 59-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Harless to close out the scoring.
Point Pleasant outgained Man 417-217 in yards of total offense, including a 241-75 advantage in the air and a 176-142 edge on the ground.
Evan Roach led the Point Pleasant rushing attack with 71 yards on 12 attempts, followed by Bush with 60 yards on 11 totes. Bush was also 18-of-24 passing for 233 yards to go along with two interceptions.
Zane Wamsley had eight catches for 81 yards. Beattie had five grabs for 114 yards and a score.
Frye led Man with 91 rushing yards on 16 carries. Harless was 1-of-7 passing for 59 yards with a touchdown and an interception Frye also pulled in one pass for 59 yards and a score. Israel Canterbury was 1 for 1 passing for 16 yards, a completion to Harless.
Justin Grimmett had 10 solo tackles and eight assists for Man on defense. Frye had 10 solos and five assists, while Erick Grimmett had 10 solos and four assists.
Harless had nine solos and six assists. Jayden Moody had five solos and two assists, while Chris Isaacs had three solos and Kenny Greene two. Colton Frye had two solos and one assisted stop. Josh Moody and Evan Mullins each contributed one solo and one assist. Nick Plumley had one solo stop.
Man was scheduled to host Herbert Hoover on Tuesday night in an added game to the schedule.
As of Monday, the Billies still did not have an opponent for this Friday or Saturday.