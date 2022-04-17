LOGAN – The Winfield Lady Generals won their third game in as many days on Friday night as they traveled to Logan and defeated the Lady Wildcats by a final score of 10-2 in six innings.
The Lady Generals (12-3) picked up right where they left off from their previous two contests as they had just defeated Wayne 13-4 the night before and had snapped Wahama’s 39 game winning streak in a 7-1 triumph on Wednesday.
“I thought early in game tonight especially we had good at bats tonight,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “We’ve had a few games where we just haven’t had real competitive at bats. But this week it finally seems like we have been seeing the ball a little better, making better contact up and down the order. We picked up that big win against Wahama and I think we’re just riding a little bit of momentum right now.”
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Lady Generals erupted in the top of the second as they plated seven runs to take full command of the game.
They scored their seven runs on seven base hits in the inning as Chloe Kimble, Kristen Hensley, Alex Hurley, Kennedy Schilling, Maci Boggess, Kennedy Dean, and Lola Baber all had hard hit singles.
Winfield continued to swing hot bats in the ensuing third inning as Hurley singled in a run to push the lead to eight and later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 9-0.
Winning pitcher Lilly Chandler had a no-hit shutout going until the fourth inning when Logan’s Emma Elkins and Lacy Curry connected broke it up on back-to-back doubles to put Logan on the board at 9-1.
Winfield was three outs away from ending the contest with an eight-run mercy rule after five innings, but Logan had different plans.
Emilee Mullins led the inning off the bottom of the fifth with a single and then came around to score after Kylie Coleman’s hard-hit ground ball squirted under the second baseman’s glove and rolled all the right-center field fence to cut the Lady General lead to 9-2.
Winfield got that run right back however in the ensuing top of the sixth as Kenlie Zigmond singled, George Moulder doubled, and then Hensley’s sacrifice fly to left scored Zigmond to push the General lead back to eight at 10-2.
Chandler then took care of business in the bottom half of the inning as she retired the Logan side in order to end the game. Her final line in the circle was six innings of three hit ball while striking out six Logan batters and issuing just one walk.
Harlee Quick started the game for Logan and took the loss as Winfield tagged her for nine runs on none hits in 2.1 innings. Freshman Chloe Albright was a bright spot for the Lady Cats as she pitched the final 3.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out two Winfield batters.
Schilling, Hensley, and Hurley led the way at the plate for Winfield with two hits apiece, with Hensley and Schilling each turning in doubles. Dean, Hurley, and Schilling each led the way with two RBIs while Baber and Hensley also knocked in a run.
With the win Winfield improves to 12-3 on the season. They have a pair of important sectional games coming up next week as they play on Monday at Sissonville and return home on Tuesday to host Nitro.
“We just have to keep playing well, defensively I think we can be pretty good,” Hensley said. “This team really needs to get out and play with a lead, because we have such good pitching. We have four girls that can get people out. If we can get out to an early lead then we are a whole lot better than when we are trying to play from behind all the time.”
With the loss Logan fell to 7-9 on the season and they were scheduled to return to action on Monday at sectional foe Mingo Central and then at home on Tuesday to face Tug Valley.
The Lady 'Cats will then play back-to-back road games at Nitro on Wednesday and rival Chapmanville on Thursday before returning home to host defending Class AA champion Herbert Hoover on Friday.
Score by Innings
WHS: 0 7 2 0 0 1 – 10 12 2
LHS: 0 0 0 1 1 0 – 2 2 2