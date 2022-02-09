Billies 12-2 after routing Liberty-Raleigh By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Feb 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAN — The Man High School basketball team is on a roll.The Class A No. 3-ranked Hillbillies ran their record to 12-2 on the season and won their eighth straight game with Wednesday night’s 82-53 rout over Liberty-Raleigh at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.Man hasn’t been beaten since way back on Dec. 30 in a 58-55 loss at Mingo Central.Four Billies broke into double digits in scoring in the win over the Raiders, led by Caleb Blevins, who ripped the nets for 24 points, including three makes from beyond the 3-point arc.Trey Brown netted six 3s on the night and finished with 20 points for Man.Aden Martin and Jeremiah Harless also reached double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively. Harless finished with a double-double as he also pulled down 21 rebounds.Jordan Adams added five points, Brady Hall-Montgomery had four and James Scites and Andrew Cozart had two each. Jacob Walls had one point. Adam Drennen led Liberty-Raleigh’s balanced scoring attack with a 12-point effort. Adam McGhee, Zach Bowman and Conner Cantley had 11 points each.After a 17-17 tie after one quarter, Man then took a 37-26 lead at the half and expanded that lead to 70-37 after three.The Billies are scheduled to return to action on Feb. 8 at Wyoming East.Man then has six more games left, beginning with the Feb. 9 rematch at Liberty-Raleigh.The Billies play at Van on Feb. 10, host chief sectional rival Tug Valley on Feb. 15 and then host Sherman on Feb. 17.Man is set to host Van on Feb. 18 and close out the regular season on Feb. 22 at home against Hurricane. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView