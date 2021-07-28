MAN — The defending Class A state champion Man High School basketball team will have no shortage of challenging games for the upcoming 2021-22 roundball season.
Man coach TJ Blevins says the Billies’ schedule remains incomplete and some holes need to be filled but some interesting games are already confirmed.
The Billies are scheduled to play in three holiday tournaments over Christmas break — one in Doddridge County, Chapmanville’s Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament and Logan’s King Coal Classic.
In the King Coal, Man is slated to play Buffalo.
Man is also facing Parkersburg Catholic, a new foe.
“We have some games lined up,” Blevins said. “We have some new opponents. We are playing Parkersburg Catholic and they are new to us. We’re also playing Liberty-Raleigh and we’ve been invited to play in a Christmas tournament at Doddridge County. Valley Wetzel, Liberty-Harrison and Doddridge County are in that one. We are also back in Chapmanville’s holiday tournament. We had been out of that one for the last few years. We are also in the King Coal Classic at Logan and we are playing Buffalo.”
Man is also hoping to have a home-and-away series again with Logan.
It was the Class AAA Wildcats which handed the Billies one of their two losses last season.
“We also are waiting word on playing Logan,” Blevins said. “We’re hoping to get Logan back on the schedule.”
Games with Mingo Central and Class A sectional rival Tug Valley are also on the schedule.
It was Tug Valley which upset Man in last year’s sectional championship game at Logan on a last second shot, handing the Billies their last defeat of the season.
“We also have a home-and-away with Mingo Central and also Tug Valley,” Blevins said. “We also have Sherman. The schedule is coming along but we’ll have a lot of away games in the month of December. Some of those would be close, though, with trips to Logan, Chapmanville and Mingo.”
Blevins said his team has received a lot of interest since winning the state title and his players are anxious to get started again in November.
“I’ve had a lot of phone calls in the last few days after going and watching that TBT tournament in Charleston,” Blevins said. “They are really excited to get into this and it’s just July. But that’s what you want. It brings chills to me to see where we started and where we’ve ended up. It’s a lot different atmosphere that’s for sure.”
Man hopes to have a shot at defending its Class A state title next season.
“That’s our goal,” Blevins said. “We have a really good core coming back and we’ve got a really good shot at reaching Charleston again.”