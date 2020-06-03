The 2020-21 high school basketball season is still six months away but head coach T.J. Blevins and the Man Hillbillies have been getting their schedule put together.
It’s still incomplete as of this week, but it’s beginning to take shape.
Man will be heading back to Class A ball next season and will be playing in a new sectional alongside Tolsia, Tug Valley, Sherman and Van.
The Billies are coming off a successful 18-6 season, their last in Double-A. Man beat Mingo Central in the sectional tourney before falling to two-time defending state champion Chapmanville in the semifinals.
“I’ve changed the schedule up some,” Blevins said. “We picked up Buffalo and Tug Valley and we are also in the New River Invitational. That’s something that we’ve never done before. That’s at the Armory in Beckley. We also picked up Calhoun County, a new regional opponent.”
In addition to the Beckley tourney, Man is also back in Chapmanville Regional High School’s Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament after several years absence.
The four-team tournament, usually played the weekend before Christmas or the weekend after, has been a holiday tradition for a very long time.
“We are also getting back into the Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville. It will be Grafton, Chapmanville, Mount View and Man,” Blevins said.
The Billies have also been invited to play in Logan High School’s King Coal Classic at Willie Akers Arena. The King Coal, a two-day classic, is normally set for the final weekend of January each season. Man is set to play host Logan and also Van in the King Coal. The Wildcats are also set to have a return game at Man next season.
“We also have got Logan in the King Coal Classic. They are also going to come back to Man. We are also playing Van in the King Coal Classic,” Blevins said. “We’ve changed up the schedule quite a bit.”
Blevins said the Billies have a few games left to schedule in order to make it complete.
“We still might be doing an out-of-state tournament,” he said. “We’ve got one or two games that we can flirt around with and give these kids something to look forward to.”
Mingo motivation: If you could pick one signature win by the Man basketball team this past season it would be the Billies’ 70-68 victory over Mingo Central in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tourney at Chapmanville.
The Billies were able to gain a measure of revenge on the Miners, which beat Man twice during the regular season by the scores of 67-57 and 78-71.
Man got off to a slow start in the third meeting as the Billies got themselves into a 15-0 hole.
“They saying says that it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season,” Coach Blevins said. “It was an emotional win and it was something that was a long time coming. That ended Mingo’s season. We got down 15-0 right off the bat. We had done that a few times this season. Fifteen points, though, that’s nothing for this team. I didn’t call timeout until I had to. I settled them down. We had no worries. I thought that we might make a comeback because basketball is all about runs. We made some runs. I kept telling them that if we were in the game at the end we can pull this thing out. Sure enough, it happened.”
Blevins said his team did not play that well against Mingo Central in the two regular season meetings.
“We went up on the hill at Mingo and we played a bad game but we still only lost by 10 points,” Blevins said. “We went into the locker room and in the past they were used to the losses. But I saw the fire in them. They were upset. They knew that they had played bad but they still had a shot to win. They were frustrated. They got a taste of winning and it bothered them.”
It was not much different in the second meeting.
“We explained to them how bad it was. We showed them the film and they saw how bad it was,” he said. “But still we had a shot at winning that game. Then when Mingo came to Man I thought that they were ready but they weren’t. We came out and laid an egg. They hit more than 10 3s on us and stepped up and hit some shots.”
After the sectional win over the Miners, the Billies then matched up with Chapmanville in the semifinals at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Man hung with the Tigers early.
Chapmanville led just 11-6 after the first quarter after falling behind 4-0.
The floodgates then opened.
The Tigers then outscored Man 25-10 in the second to grab a commanding 36-16 halftime lead. Chapmanville’s 17-8 edge in the third put CRHS on top 53-24.
Chapmanville led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter as both teams emptied their benches.
“Then we got a chance to take on the number one team in the state, Chapmanville,” Blevins said. “We responded pretty good in the first half but our kids got shell-shocked. With Obinna (Killen) on the floor he’s just a different presence. The game plan was to double and triple team him. We contained him pretty well but (Andrew) Shull lit us up for about 30 points. We didn’t see that coming. We thought Philip (Mullins) would carry the load. But Shull stepped up and had a fantastic game. It was too much for us to overcome.”