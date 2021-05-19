Logan County was well represented on the all-state basketball teams this year.
Some of them were released this past week.
Heading the honorees was Man High School’s Austin Ball. The 6-foot-7 junior center was named captain of the Class A All-State boys’ team.
Ball helped lead Man to a historic Class A state championship on May 8 as the Hillbillies defeated Pendleton County, 43-36, in the state finals at the Charleston Coliseum.
It was the first ever state title in basketball for Man High School.
Ball was named to the All-Tournament team as he averaged 24 points per game. He scored the most points (72) of any player in the Class A state tourney field.
Ball finished off Man’s state championship win with an exclamation point slam dunk with 11 seconds left as the Billies closed out on an 11-0 run. He had 20 points and six rebounds in the state title game.
Ball also led Man to wins over Webster County (81-54) and Tucker County (74-34) in the state tourney as the Billies finished with a 16-2 record this season. He had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Tucker and 25 points vs. Webster.
During the regular season, Ball averaged 19.5 points a game.
Man’s Caleb Blevins, a 6-4 junior, was named to the Second Team. Man’s Peyton Adams, Ryan Cozart and Jackson Tackett were Honorable Mention All-State.
Blevins averaged 15.1 points during the season. In the state tourney, he averaged 10.3 points a game and drilled a state tournament record eight 3-pointers in the semifinal win over Webster County and tallied 24 points in the game.
Adams, a senior guard, made five straight free throws in the state finals during the game’s final minute and a half. It would prove to be the difference. He averaged 11.7 points per game in the state tourney and 10.7 points a game during the season.
Adams, Blevins and Tackett were also on the all-state tourney team.
Tackett, a 6-2 junior, averaged 9.5 points during the season. Cozart, a 6-4 senior, averaged 7.5 points this season.
Also on the Class A First-Team was Tug Valley’s Caleb May, who led all scorers at the state tourney by averaging 24.1 points per contest. Tug Valley went 13-3 this season, won the sectional title with a last second shot against Man and was a Class A state semifinalist.
Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove was named Honorable Mention All-State.
In Class AA, Chapmanville Regional High School’s Brody Dalton, a 6-5 sophomore, was named Second Team All-State.
His teammate Isaiah Smith was Honorable Mention. Mingo Central’s Jarius Jackson was also Honorable Mention All-State.
Dalton and Smith helped lead the Tigers (9-7) to a sectional championship and state tourney berth this season. Chapmanville beat Clay County (46-38) in the opening round before falling 55-41 to eventual Class AA state champion Williamstown in the semifinals.
On the girls’ side, Logan High School’s Peyton Ilderton was named to the Class AAA First Team. Her teammate Jill Tothe was named Honorable Mention All-State.
The two helped lead the Logan girls to the Class AAA state semifinals this year.
Logan routed Pikeview (61-30) in the state tourney opener before bowing to Fairmont Senior (52-33) and seeing its season come to an end at 12-4.
Chapmanville Regional’s Hollee Blair was named Class AA All-State Honorable Mention.
The voting was conducted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The Class AAA and Class AAAA All-State teams were not yet released as of press time on Tuesday.
Below are the entire Class A and Class AA All-State teams in full:
---
CLASS A ALL STATE BOYS’ BASKETBALL TEAM
First team
Eli Allen James Monroe 6-3 Soph.
Austin Ball (captain) Man 6-7 Jr.
Trevor Beresford Cameron 6-7 Jr.
Rye Gadd Webster County 6-1 Jr.
Caleb May Tug Valley 5-11 Sr.
Kaiden Pack Greenbrier West 6-2 Sr.
Shad Sauvage James Monroe 5-10 Jr.
Caleb Strode Tyler Consolidated 6-3 Jr.
Second team
Josh Alt Pendleton County 6-4 Sr.
Caleb Blevins Man 6-4 Jr.
Ty Cain Paden City 6-0 Sr.
Mojo Chisler Clay-Battelle 6-5 Sr.
Jesse Muncy Tolsia 5-8 Jr.
Lucky Pulice Madonna 6-1 Sr.
Kaden Smallwood Greater Beckley 6-0 Jr.
Bailey Thompson (captain) Pendleton County 6-3 Sr.
Honorable mention
Kenneth Adams, Union; Peyton Adams, Man; Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Chase Boggs, Greenbrier West; Evan Bone, Madonna; Shaun Booth, Van; Justin Bowman, Tyler Consolidated; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Zack Colebank, Tucker County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Ryan Cozart, Man; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Daniel Dobbs, River View; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Logan Hatfield, Meaodow Bridge; Tyler Johnson, Tolsia; Clayson Knotts, Harman; Judd Lankford, James Monroe; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Jordan McInnis, Greater Beckley Christian; Gavin Moore, Clay Battelle; Joel Moore, Paden City; Brandon Oscar, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Jackson Tackett, Man; Noah White, Montcalm; Carter Williams, Webster County
---
CLASS AA ALL-STATE BOYS’ BASKETBALL TEAM
First team
Grant Barnhart St. Mary’s 6-3 Jr.
Sam Cremeans Williamstown 6-5 Sr.
Curtis Litton Clay County 6-7 Jr.
Isaac McKneely (captain) Poca 6-4 Jr.
Brayden Miller Roane County 6-0 Sr.
Aiden Satterfield Charleston Catholic 6-7 Sr.
Zion Suddeth Charleston Catholic 6-0 Sr.
Tanner Whitten Wyoming East 6-2 Jr.
Second team
Corey Boulden South Harrison 6-3 Soph.
Matthew Carte Ravenswood 6-1 Soph.
Xavier Caruthers (captain) Williamstown 6-2 Sr.
Brody Dalton Chapmanville 6-5 Soph.
Graden McKinney Ritchie County 5-10 Sr.
Nathan Murray Wirt County 5-9 Sr.
A.J. Williams Liberty-Raleigh 6-5 Jr.
Trevor Williamson Magnolia 6-2 Jr.
Honorable Mention
Jake Clark, Frankfort; Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Xavier Collie, Parkersburg Catholic;Tanner Faulkner, Clay County; Ja’eon Flack, Bluefield; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; Levi Jones, Summers County; Alec Hanshew, Buffalo; Baylor Haught, Williamstown; Ethan Haught, Ritchie County; Braden Howell, Liberty-Raleigh; Jarius Jackson, Mingo Central; Ethan Payne, Poca; Gavin Postlethwait, Magnolia; Jackson Toney, Poca; Isaiah Smith, Chapmanville; Luke Webb, St. Mary’s; Chase York, Wyoming East