MAN – The Man High School baseball team made quick work of Tolsia on Tuesday night in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament with an 18-0 win over the Rebels at Man's Tootie Carter Field.
Man (17-8) is scheduled to host Buffalo (17-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the winner's bracket final. Buffalo was a 3-2 winner in extra innings at Sherman on Tuesday in another sectional game.
Preston Blankenship, Bo Thompson and Drake Veres combined to toss a no-hitter for the Hillbillies, ranked No. 6 in the state this week in Single-A.
Blankenship was the starting and winning pitcher for Man, fanning three over two innings. Thompson and Veres pitched in relief.
Blankenship also helped his own cause at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with one home run and three RBIs. He homered in the first inning on a two-run shot as Man led 2-0.
The Hillbillies scored nine runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Blankenship, Jace Adkins, Casey Hurley, and Josh Lambert, walks by Brady Hall-Montgomery and Cam Frye, and a sacrifice fly by Caleb Blevins.
Man had nine hits in the game.
Ryan Cozart also had two hits for Man.
Braxton Marcum took the loss on the mound for Tolsia.
Buffalo advanced as Caleb Nutter drove in a run in the top of the 11th inning to break a 1-1 tie.
Nutter and left-hander A.J. Kidd combined to hold the 20-win Tide to six hits through 11 innings, with Kidd picking up the victory in relief.
The game was tied at 1 after 10 innings before the Bison got two runs in the top of the 11th, helped by a pair of throwing errors by Sherman.
Nick Roy went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Buffalo’s hitting, with Bryce Downey, Nutter and Carson Sanders all donating two hits. Holden Allen went 3-for-3 with a double for Sherman.