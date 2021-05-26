MAN — Four Man High School pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Class A No. 6-ranked Hillbillies hammered Van, 22-0, on Monday night at Man’s Tootie Carter Field.
Man (14-8), which won its fourth straight game, swept the season series with Van, also taking a 12-0 win over the Bulldogs earlier in the season.
Preston Blankenship, Cam Frye, Drake Veres and Caleb combined to toss the no-hitter. Blankenship was the starter and winner, striking out four and walked one over 1 2/3 innings of work.
Man pounded out a whopping 24 hits in the rout.
Caleb Blevins led the way as he was 5-for-5 at the plate with five RBIs. He had two doubles and three singles.
Josh Lambert, Frye, Blankenship, Casey Hurley, Vance, and Jace Adkins each had multiple hits for the Hillbillies.
Man was slated to play at Logan on Tuesday, before traveling to Class AAA Cabell Midland on Wednesday, May 26. Man then hosts Tug Valley on May 27.
LOGAN 8, NITRO 3: Logan improved to 14-4 on the season with Saturday’s 8-3 win over Nitro at Logan High School’s Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan led just 1-0 after three innings but used a five-run fourth to break open the game. Logan then added two more runs in the fifth.
Nitro pushed across its only three runs in the top of the sixth.
Logan outhit Nitro 10-3 and won its seventh straight game.
Aiden Slack and Konnor Lowe were each 2-for-3 at the plate for Logan. Lowe had one RBI.
Catcher Jake Ramey went 2-for-4 with one run batted in. Dawson Maynard had a hit and drove in two runs. Jarron Glick singled and knocked in one.
Tyler Fenwick and Carson Kirk had one hit apiece.
Chad Burnette was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan. He allowed two earned runs on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings for work.
Corey Miller, Jared Burnette and Fenwick pitched in relief. Burnette and Fenwick each struck out a batter.
CAPITAL 6, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Chapmanville dropped its third straight game, falling to 7-17 on the season with Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Class AAA Capital.
Evan Wilson pitched a complete game win on the hill for the Cougars (5-15), allowing 11 hits but only one run with three strikeouts and no walks. Cameron Kirsch, Garrett Stuck, Johnny Kirkpatrick and Aaron Carte all had hits each for Capital.
Will Kirkendoll drove in the Tigers’ only run and had a hit. Brody Dalton and Brayden Little each had two hits. One of Little’s hits was a double.
Trey Butcher, Evan Plumley, Jaxson Turner and Andrew Farley had one hit each for CRHS, which outhit the Cougars 11-7.
Jacob Topping pitched all seven innings for the Tigers, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
LOGAN 9, WINFIELD 2: Logan pulled away from Winfield on Friday at home, notching a 9-2 victory over the Generals.
The Wildcats led 2-0 after one, 4-1 after three and 5-1 after four before plating one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Logan outhit Winfield, 9-3.
Dawson Maynard was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for Logan. Korbin Bostic and Garrett Williamson were each 2-for-3 at the plate.
Tyler Fenwick, Ryan Roberts and Jake Ramey each had a hit and two RBIs.
Maynard pitched the complete game win on the hill, tossing seven innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
The Generals committed three errors in the game to none for Logan.
MAN 13, BUFFALO 3: Josh Lambert stayed hot, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs as Man coasted to a 13-3 six-inning win over Buffalo on Friday night at Man.
Man took the lead, 2-1, with a two-run third on RBI singles by Casey Hurley and Lambert.
The Billies then tacked on five runs in the fifth and the rout was on. Caleb Blevins hit a home run during the inning.
Ryan Cozart was the winning pitcher for Man. He lasted six innings and allowed three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Man had 14 hits in the game. Blevins, Cozart, Hurley and Brady Hall-Montgomery each had multiple hits.
MAN 15, TOLSIA 2: Man’s Preston Blankenship went 3-for-4 at the plate and Josh Lambert drove in four runs as Man cruised to a 15-2 win at Tolsia on Thursday night.
Man plated five runs in the third inning with RBI hits by Caleb Blevins, Ryan Cozart and Lambert.
The Billies had 11 hits in the rout. Blankenship, Lambert and Cozart all had multiple hits.
Caleb Vance was the winning pitcher for Man. He went four innings and allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. Cam Frye tossed one inning out of the bullpen.
Dusty Bailey was tagged with the loss for Tolsia.
MAN 6, CHAPMANVILLE 5: Man plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat county rival Chapmanville, 6-5, on Wednesday, May 19 at Man.
Man had tied the game 3-3 with a two-spot in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. The Tigers then scored two in the top of the eighth.
Josh Lambert led Man at the plate as he was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Caleb Blevins, Preston Blankenship, Ryan Cozart, C. Vance and Cam Frye had hits for Man. Blankenship and Casey Hurley both drove in runs. Jake Justice was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI to pace the CRHS bats.
Jaxson Turner was 2-for-3 with a double. Tyson Thompson singled and drove in two runs.
Will Kirkendoll, Andrew Farley and Seth Workman added hits for the Tigers.
Bo Thompson was the starting pitcher for Man. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a seven-inning worksheet. Blankenship pitched the last inning and was credited with the win in relief.
Kirkendoll was Chapmanville’s starter, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and five walks. Jacob Topping tossed the last inning and took the loss. He struck out two but allowed Man’s three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
LOGAN 6, HERBERT HOOVER 2: Logan scored a 6-2 win at home over Herbert Hoover in Cardinal Conference action on Tuesday, May 18 at Logan’s Roger E. Gertz Field.
No further information was available on the game.