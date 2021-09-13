CLEAR FORK – The Man High School football team scored an easy 49-14 win at Westside on Friday night.
The Hillbillies improved to 1-1 on the season with the win after last week's off week.
Westside dropped to 0-3. The Renegades have been outscored 131-26 by their opponents this season.
Man coach Harvey Arms said his Billies played well despite a slow start.
“We got off to a bad start. We fumbled the kickoff,” Arms said. “They scored and went ahead but we came back and scored on our next two possessions and went ahead. By that point, we pretty much controlled the game.”
Westside led 7-0 after the opening kickoff fumble as Jaxon Cogar scored on a 9-yard TD run only 16 seconds into the game.
Jayden Brown then tied the game 7-7 with a 1-yard TD run at the 9-minute mark of the first quarter. Jaxson Tipton booted the PAT. He was a perfect 7 of 7 for the night.
The Billies then took the lead for good, 14-7, with Israel Canterbury's 20 yard TD pass to Jeremiah Harless with 5:50 to go in the opening quarter.
Justin Grimmett's 5-yard touchdown run with 11:08 remaining until the half gave Man a 21-7 lead.
Brown added a 1-yard TD run with 3:08 to go as Man led 28-7.
Canterbury then fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Harless with 15 ticks to go, making it 35-7 at the half.
Then with 7:00 left in the third quarter, Harless scored on a 5-yard TD run as the lead swelled to 42-7.
Cogar added a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left in the third to make it 42-14.
Man then tacked on one more score with 57 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Canterbury's 28-yard TD pass to Jacob Walls.
The fourth quarter was scoreless.
Canterbury was 12 of 13 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Grimmett led the ground game, rushing 12 times for 109 yards and a TD.
Harless had six catches for 110 yards.
Man had 212 yards rushing on 37 attempts and out-gained Westside 420-194 in yards of total offense.
“We had a good combination of ground and air,” Arms said. “We had some good runs and we also threw the ball pretty well.”
Cogar had 107 yards rushing on 20 tries for WHS.
Harless led the Man defense with 11 solo tackles and five assists. Braxton Mills had eight solos and six assists. Grimmett had eight solos and five assisted stops.
Man leads 13-6 in the all-time series with Westside dating back to 2002. The Billies have beaten the Renegades three straight games and have won five out of the last six meetings.
Man is slated to host Mingo Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
–
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (1-1):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 3: Mount View, ppd.
Sept. 10: at Westside, W 49-14
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.