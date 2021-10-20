COAL CITY — It wasn’t a good night for the Man High School football team on Friday night at Independence.
The Class A Hillbillies took it on the chin as Class AA No. 3-ranked Independence routed Man, 74-7, at Coal City.
Man dropped to 3-4 on the season with the loss, while the Patriots improved to 6-0.
The Patriots led 26-0 after the first quarter and outscored Man 28-7 in the second to go on top 54-7.
The second half was played on a running clock.
Atticus Goodson and Judah Price combined for 351 yards rushing and six touchdowns for Independence.
Man scored its only touchdown on the night at the 5:13 mark of the second quarter with Jayden Brumfield’s 20-yard touchdown run. Jaxson Tipton’s extra point kick was good.
Goodson finished with 201 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Independence. Price rushed for 136 yards on nine carries.
The Patriots rolled up 641 yards of total offense, including 553 on the ground.
Man had just 89 yards on the ground and 60 yards passing for 149 yards of total offense. Brumfield had seven carries for 23 yards. Jordan Adams ran seven times for 24 yards. Lukas Haney added four tries for 18 yards. Brady Hall-Montgomery had one carry for 21 yards.
Israel Canterbury was 5 of 8 passing for 60 yards for Man.
Jeremiah Harless grabbed three passes for 38 yards. Brumfield had one grab for 14 yards. Justin Grimmett had one catch for eight yards.
Independence outscored Man 20-0 in the second half.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Hillbillies next week. Man will play its second straight ranked Class AA team as the Billies travel to No. 4 Point Pleasant next Friday night. The Big Blacks (6-1) were awarded a forfeit win over Wyoming East on Friday.
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (3-4):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 3: Mount View, ppd.
Sept. 10: at Westside, W 49-14
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, W 7-6
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, L 21-49
Oct. 1: Buffalo, W 20-6
Oct 5: at Mount View, L 21-45
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, L 7-74
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.