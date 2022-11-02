Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — A playoff berth was on the line at Bob Brewer Stadium on Friday night as No. 12 ranked Man made the trek to Mingo County to tussle with the No. 14 ranked Tug Valley Panthers.

It was the Hillbillies who came out victorious and clinched their spot in the Class A playoff field as they capitalized on four Tug Valley turnovers to come away with a 24-8 win.

You can reach Jarrid McCormick at jmccormick@hdmediall.com

