MAN - The Man High School baseball team used a nine-run fifth inning to crush the struggling Wayne Pioneers, 14-4, on Wednesday night at Man's Tootie Carter Field.
Man (13-7-1) led 2-0 after one inning, 3-0 after three and 12-0 after the nine-spot.
Wayne scored four in the top of the fifth but then the Hillbillies plated two in the bottom half of the inning to end the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Hillbillies, which were coming off Tuesday's 7-5 win at Tug Valley, pounded out 20 hits in the blowout victory.
Preston Blankenship and Dylan McCormick were each 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Josh Lambert went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Tyler Lafferty was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs knocked in.
Leadoff man Brock Muncy was 2-for-3 with two doubles and one run batted in. Brady Hall was also 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Caleb Blevins was 2-for-4 with two runs knocked in.
Ryan Cozart added a hit for Man. Corey Miller had a hit and an RBI.
In all, Man had eight extra base hits.
Wayne had eight total hits in the game. Ike Chinn and Devon Matzdorff both had two hits apiece. Braydon Queen and Chase Jackson both doubled.
Cozart was the winning pitcher for Man. He went 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Blevins then got the final two outs in relief.
Kiah Napier was the starter and loser for the Pioneers. He was tagged for eight runs on 12 hits in three innings of work. Queen came on in relief.
The Billies were slated to host Sherman on Thursday and play at Belfry, Kentucky on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the regular season finale.
Man travels to Lincoln County on Monday in the first round of the sectional tournament.
CHAPMANVILLE 5, HERBERT HOOVER 0: The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team followed up Tuesday's home win over Logan by blanking Herbert Hoover, 5-0, in a Cardinal Conference makeup game at Ted Ellis Field.
The Tigers, ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AA, improved to 17-8 overall and 9-6 in the conference and won for the fourth straight time. In Chapmanville's winning streak, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 29-4.
CRHS plated three runs in the first and two in the second in Wednesday's win over the Huskies and that was all it needed.
Connor Mullins tossed a complete-game one-hitter for the Tigers, going seven innings with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
Evan Plumley and Braxton Manns were each 2-for-3 for CRHS. Mullins doubled and drove in one. Casey Hurley also had a double and knocked in two. J.D. Ferrell had a two-bagger as well.
Garrett Adkins and Cole Ferrell also had hits.
The Tigers were scheduled to close out the regular season on Thursday at home against Lincoln County.
Chapmanville opens play in the sectional tournament next Tuesday, May 7 likely against county rival Logan. The Wildcats open the sectionals on Monday at home against No. 6 seed Mingo Central.
