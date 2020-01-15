MAN — The Man High School boys’ basketball team overcame a cold shooting performance on Saturday night at home but were able to defeat Class AAA Riverside, 60-53, at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
It was a big win over Man, which improved to 5-1 overall. The Hillbillies beat their first Class AAA opponent since 2000 when Man was a 62-60 winner over Brooke in the opening game of the Spring Valley Holiday Tournament.
Man shot just 36 percent from the floor for the game, making 22 of 60 shots. Riverside was worse as the Warriors were just 20 of 66 shooting for 30 percent.
The Billies led 21-12 after one quarter, 27-23 at the half and 44-38 after three. Man outscored Riverside 16-15 in the fourth to set the final score.
Four Man players reached double digits in scoring, led by Peyton Adams’ 19 points. Jackson Tackett tossed in 14, Austin Ball 11 and Caleb Blevins 11. Tackett and Ball each recorded double-doubles as Tackett pulled down 10 boards and Ball hauled down 13. Ball also had five big blocked shots. Adams also drilled a trio of 3-pointers.
Ryan Cozart added four points and Jeremiah Harless two.
Blevins added seven rebounds. Harless had three steals and Adams had two thefts. Harless also dished out six assists.
Javante Elay and Josh Arthur both led Riverside with 16 points apiece. Quinten Denello had 10 points.
Alec Hess and Isaiah Osborne both had 10 rebounds.
Riverside outreebounded Man 45-41.
The Warriors were 7 of 14 from the free throw line for 50 percent. Man made 11 of 20 charity tosses for 55 percent.
Man is scheduled to travel to Pikeview on Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Man then hosts Class AA sectional rival Lincoln County on Friday at 7:30 then heads to Mingo Central on Jan. 23 for a 7:30 game atop Miner Mountain.