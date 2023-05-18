Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Man's Kaden Dickerson squares to bunt in their sectional win over Tug Valley on Monday, May 15. 

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

BUFFALO —Buffalo standout pitcher Caleb Nutter and the bottom of the lineup came up big for the Bison as they claimed the Class A Region 4 Section 1 championship with a 5-1 win over Man at home in prep baseball Wednesday.

With the victory, Buffalo (15-11) advances to regionals next week for the first time since 2017. The Bison will play Wahama in a best-of-three series. Man ends its season at 18-13.

