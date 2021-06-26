CHARLESTON -- A season canceled by COVID-19 in 2020 wasn’t enough to stop the Class A baseball dynasty Moorefield has put together.
It only temporarily delayed it.
That was evident on Saturday night as the Yellow Jackets pounded out 15 hits and used four fifth-inning runs to hold off Man in an 11-8 win in the state championship game at Appalachian Power Park, marking the third straight state title earned by Moorefield.
The game served as the final game of the prep 2020-21 sports year, one delayed and marred at times by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the aftermath, sopping wet from a Gatorade bath, Moorefield coach Wade Armentrout reflected a bit on the two-plus years that had passed since his team had last celebrated with the Class A trophy. While the feeling was fairly fresh on Saturday, he admitted that the pandemic and all that came with it will likely add meaning to the school’s fifth championship overall.
“It probably will when we step back from it just a little bit,” Armentrout said. “We were thinking we were going to have a big advantage having some experience down here but I think last year erased that, so it kind of started over for everyone.”
With seven seniors and nine juniors on the roster, experience certainly was on Moorefield's side. So was momentum after Jayden Moore hit a walk-off two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh Friday night to steal an 8-7 semifinal win over Williamstown.
This time around, the Yellow Jackets (22-5) didn’t wait nearly as long to rally after falling down 2-1 in the second inning. Moorefield sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third with Hayden Baldwin, Isaac VanMeter, Moore and Matthew Jenkins going double-single-double-single to start the frame. Five runs crossed the plate in the inning, with Garrett Stricker and Karson Reed each adding RBI singles to the six-hit outburst that made the score 6-2 and gave Moorefield the lead for good.
“We ran into a buzz saw today and Moorefield, it seemed like they carried that momentum from that emotional win in that rally [Friday],” Man coach Mike Crosby said. “I changed pitchers four or five times and ended up coming back to my starter -- I tried every way in the world and my assistant coaches tried every way in the world to put the fire out, but man, they just kept hitting the baseball.”
As it turned out, Moorefield needed to tack on runs.
Man answered with two runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth, helped largely by a couple of Moorefield errors, to close to within 6-5.
But with momentum shifting, the Yellow Jackets seized control again, plating four runs in the bottom of the fifth with Reed, Baldwin and VanMeter all registering RBIs to make the score 10-5. The Hillbillies struck for two more in the sixth and one in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Moorefield from becoming just the second team in Class A baseball history to win three straight championships, joining Van (1991-1993).
“That’s really special,” Armentrout said. “It’s been really difficult to do, obviously, but these guys have worked hard, they played a lot of baseball when they were young, their parents support it, our community supports it, so we’re hoping it’s going to continue. We sure are going to celebrate tonight, but we’re going to miss these seniors.”
That group included Moore, Baldwin, VanMeter, first baseman Jaydon See, catcher John Lahmeyer and center fielder Matthew Jenkins, all of whom played a part in Saturday’s win.
Reed and Stricker each rapped out three hits with Reed driving in three runs and Stricker doubling and picking up one RBI. VanMeter and Baldwin each finished with two hits with Baldwin doubling and plating a run and VanMeter picking up two RBIs. Reed was also credited with the win on the mound, going four innings and yielding three earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two.
Caleb Vance put together the only multi-hit effort for Man, going 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Caleb Blevins and Casey Hurley each drove in a pair of runs for the Hillbillies (22-10).