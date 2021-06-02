MAN — The Man High School baseball team finished off its regular season on Thursday night at home with a 7-1 win over Class A sectional rival Tug Valley at Man’s Tootie Carter Field.
Man (16-8), ranked sixth in the state, swept the season series with the Panthers, also taking a 15-0 victory earlier in the season at Naugatuck.
Man High School’s Class A state championship basketball team was honored at the game with the ceremonial throwing out of the first pitch.
Caleb Blevins went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in to lead the Hillbillies. He was also the game’s winning pitcher as he threw five scoreless innings and struck out six batters and walking one. Bo Thompson tossed two innings in relief.
In the first inning, Man got their offense started when Ryan Cozart’s sac fly drove in a run and Man led 1-0.
Man tallied three runs in the fourth inning. Brady Hall-Montgomery and Caleb Blevins had RBI hits during the frame as the Billies led 4-0.
Hunter Ooten took the loss for Tug Valley. The hurler surrendered three runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings.
Man totaled nine hits in the game. Hall-Montgomery also had two hits in the win.
Tug Valley dropped to 8-16 with the loss.
Man received the No. 1 seed for next week’s double-elimination Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament and have a first-round bye.
The Billies were slated to play the Tolsia/Tug Valley winner on Tuesday.
MAN 10, LOGAN 9: The Man Hillbillies went to county rival Logan on Tuesday, May 25 and came away with a thrilling 10-9 win over the host Wildcats.
Logan twice rallied in the game from 5-0 and 10-5 deficits.
The Wildcats tied it 5-5 but the Billies went ahead for good with Ryan Cozart’s sacrifice fly.
Down by five, Logan plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth, trimming the deficit to 10-9.
Man would then hold on the seventh for the win.
The Billies went up 1-0 in the top of the first with Preston Blankenship’s RBI triple.
Man had nine hits in the win. Blankenship led the way as he was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Caleb Blevins had two hits.
Carson Kirk tripled for Logan and had two hits along with Corey Miller, who had a triple and two runs batted in.
Ryan Cozart notched the win on the mound for Man, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing nine runs on eight hits with six strikeouts. Casey Hurley and Bo Thompson entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Class A Region 4 Section 1 Tournament
At higher seeded team
Double-elimination
Monday, May 31
No. 5 Tolsia (3-5) at No. 4 Tug Valley (8-16), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Van (2-14) at No. 3 Buffalo (13-4), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Tug Valley/Tolsia winner at No. 1 Man (16-8), 6 p.m.
Van/Buffalo winner at No. 2 Sherman (20-5), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Loser’s bracket games, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Winner’s bracket final, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Loser’s bracket game, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Loser’s bracket game, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Sectional championship game, 6 p.m.