MAN - Having a veteran quarterback coming back is a luxury many teams don't have.
The Man High School football team, however, certainly has that as senior quarterback Caleb Milton returns for the Hillbillies this fall.
Milton has experience at quarterback in all three seasons at Man.
Last season, he was the primary starter and led the Billies to a 6-4 record, the best mark in Logan County.
"We have Caleb back. He played some as a freshman and had to come in and play part of the season as a sophomore," Man coach Harvey Arms said. "He was our full time starter last year, so he's a senior that's played a lot of quarterback. We have to count on him to go out there on the field and be a leader. We have to cut down on turnovers and we're going to look to him to do that."
Behind Milton, Man has backup quarterback Jeremiah Harless, a sophomore.
"He played for us some last year and he's a good athletic kid," Arms said. "He's a tall kid and if need be, we feel like he's ready to play."
Sophomore Colby Woodall is Man's third-string quarterback.
"We're looking for him to improve every day," Arms said.
Man is scheduled to open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 30, at home against the rival Logan Wildcats.
Logan leads 52-27-1 in the all-time series which dates back to 1923.
The Wildcats have have won the last three meetings, also taking a 48-13 win in 2016 and a 26-8 victory in 2017.
Man last beat Logan in back-to-back seasons in 2014 with a 32-26 overtime win at Logan and an 18-13 victory in 2015.
It's the first of only four scheduled home games for the Billies this season.
Man opened the preseason last Friday at Class AAA George Washington.
The second scrimmage is then scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at Oak Hill, a new preseason opponent.
Man had to scramble to find a second preseason foe as the River View Grid-O-Rama, held the last several years, was cancelled due to a quirk in the Raiders' schedule.
River View is scheduled to open the regular season on a Monday, Aug 26, at home against Montcalm in the kickoff game to the new season in the state of West Virginia. The Raiders then have to turn around and play a second game in Week 1 on Friday, Aug, 30, at Mount View.
