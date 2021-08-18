MAN — Having a strong offensive line is key to the success for any football team at any level.
Those teams with a predominant ground game rely even more on the men down in the trenches.
For Man High School and head coach Harvey Arms, the offensive line is very key in Arms’ patented ground-oriented scheme.
Man, however, will have some work to do as the Hillbillies have to rebuild its offensive front.
All five starters on the O-line from last year’s team have graduated, and that gives the Billies some question marks heading into the Aug. 27 season opener at home against county rival Logan.
Man is having open tryouts for those five starting spots during the preseason summer camp.
Some experience is back, however, as a handful of players saw some time on the offensive line last season.
One of those players is Xander Mullins. He played some on the O-line last year but saw most of his action on the defensive line where he recorded 37 tackles.
Daniel Stafford, who also saw action on the offensive line in 2020, returns as well.
Arms said four players are vying for the starting center spot — freshman Houston Ellis, juniors Jared Adkins and Caden Dickerson and sophomore Lucas Browning.
Jayden Brown, who last played in 2019, is back and could also see action on the offensive line as well as senior first-year player Justin Copley.
Backup linemen from last year Jerry Tabor, Jerry Hairston, Darius Blankenship, Michael Hopson also return.
All the offensive linemen will also likely see action on Man’s defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS: Man returns kicker Jaxton Tipton in the special teams. He may also punt and handle all of the kicking duties before it’s said and done.
“He might be our punter as well,” Arms said. “We have a couple of others who punted for us last year.”
TOUGH SCHEDULE: Man’s schedule is difficult with six of the 10 opponents being Class AA, including Logan, Westside, Mingo Central, Independence, Point Pleasant and Chapmanville.
Man beat Logan last year, 44-6, and also toppled Mingo Central, 28-24.
The Billies did not play Chapmanville.
The Class A opponents are Mount View, Buffalo and contenders Wheeling Central and Tug Valley.
“There’s no breaks on the schedule,” Arms said. “We have to get ready to play and stay ready because it’s one game right after another. It’s all tough opponents.”
Man is set to open the season once again with Logan.
The traditional opener with the Wildcats was delayed last fall due to season starting late and Man didn’t end up playing Logan until late in the year.
The Billies ended up with a 4-4 record last season.