MAN — The Man High School football team have hit the field again for the three-week summer practice period.
Normally in June, the practice period has been moved to July due to the high school baseball season running longer this year.
Man’s three-week practice period and summer conditioning began on Monday. Regular preseason practices are slated to start on Aug. 2.
“We started on Monday,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “There will be a week between but most teams will be taking flex days so it will run straight into regular practices in August.”
Arms said he’s happy things are back to normal after last year’s madness.
“Can’t be as bad as things were last year,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll get the season in and with no problems. The way it looks now it should go as normal. We just have to get started and get back to a normal football season. We want to get conditioned now so we can go to full speed in August. We’ll put in some of the things we do so our new kids can get used to how we do things and learn some of our plays and defensive schemes. If we get the opportunity, we may also play in some 7 on 7s.”
Man’s season opener is slated for Aug. 27 at home against county rival Logan.
Man, competing in Class A for the first time in five years, ended up with a 4-4 record in the COVID-19 disrupted 2020 season and had the most success among the county teams. Logan won its last two games and finished 2-4, while Chapmanville Regional closed up shop early due to COVID-19 concerns, and had a 2-3 record.
Out of Man’s eight games, three were against teams that were not originally on the schedule.
“Last year, we were in a situation with the COVID with the color-coded map and some counties being out in the red that we had to play whoever was available at the time,” Arms said. “We wanted to play, but we took on a schedule that was a little bit tough for us but it was a lot of fun. It’s always good to compete and know how you stack up against the really good teams. I think our kids got a lot out of it just with the experience and the competition.”
Coach Arms’ Hillbillies were not allowed to play a game until Sept. 25, when Man lost 19-0 at home to Wheeling Central, the three-time defending Class A state champs.
After the WVSSAC wiped out Week One the last weekend of August, that knocked out the opener with Logan. Man then had games against Mount View, Westside and Mingo Central canceled.
Then after the game with the Maroon Knights, Man rescheduled the game with Mingo Central and beat the 2A Miners 28-24 on Sept. 30 atop Miner Mountain.
Man then had games at Buffalo and at Calhoun County canceled before hitting the gridiron on Oct. 16 and falling 40-21 to Class AA Point Pleasant.
Then the following Tuesday on Oct. 20, Man added 2A Herbert Hoover to the schedule and lost 42-12 to the Huskies at Man.
The Hillbillies followed that up with a resounding 44-6 win at county rival Logan on Oct. 28.
Three days later on Halloween night, Man lost 34-7 to Class AAA George Washington in an afternoon matinee at home in another added game.
The Billies closed out with two road wins — taking a 26-0 victory at James Monroe on Nov. 3 and then winning 19-14 at Buffalo on Nov. 6 in a rescheduled game.
The regularly scheduled finale with Chapmanville was never played.
Several top Man players return this season, especially in the skilled positions.
However, many of the Billies’ starting linemen have graduated and those holes must be filled.
2021 Man High School Football Schedule:
Aug. 27: Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.