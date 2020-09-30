MAN – It's been a busy few days for the Man High School football team.
The Hillbillies are scheduled to play their second game in five days as Man is set to play at Class AA No. 9-ranked Mingo Central on Wednesday in a replacement game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Buck Harless Stadium atop Miner Mountain.
The game was added to the schedule on Saturday after the state's new COVID-19 map was released. Both Logan and Mingo counties were gold on the map.
Man (1-0) opened its delayed season last Friday night with a 19-0 loss at home to three-time defending Class A state champion Wheeling Central.
Man and Mingo Central were scheduled to play each other a week before on Sept. 18 but the game was canceled.
This is the season opener for the Miners.
The Billies and Miners have met each other only twice and not since 2012.
The series is tied 1-1. Man won 22-8 over the Miners in 2011 and Mingo Central followed that up the next year with a 30-14 victory over the Billies.
Mingo Central finished 9-3 last season, and are looking for their ninth straight playoff appearance. The Miners advanced past the opening round last year before bowing with a quarterfinal loss to Bridgeport.
Mingo Central, coached by Josh Sammons, returns All-State quarterback Daylin Goad, who threw for 3,446 yards and 30 touchdowns on the season. Goad, a three-year starter, also rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season and scored 21 touchdowns.
Top wide receiver Drew Hatfield has been lost to graduation. The Moss Award Winner and All-Stater grabbed 124 passes for 1,870 yards last season.
Back, however, is receiver Isa Scales, who hauled in 33 passes last year, four of them going for touchdowns. Devin Hatfield is also back. He reeled in seven TD passes last year and had 683 receiving yards.
Mingo Central also returns three running backs in the backfield with junior Garret Runyon, junior Kaedon Bolding, and sophomore Zion Martin.
The Miners also return eight starters on defense.
Mingo Central is slated to play its second game in three days on Friday as the Miners are set to travel to Oak Hill.
No statistics are available from Man's opener with Chapmanville.
---
Football Wednesday Night
What: Man (0-1) at Mingo Central (0-0)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Buck Harless Stadium, Newtown, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Man lost 19-0 to Wheeling Central. Mingo Central did not play,
Last year's meeting: Did not meet
First meeting: Mingo Central beat Man 22-8 in 2011
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
-----
Man vs. Mingo Central Football Series
(Series tied 1-1):
2012: Mingo Central 30, Man 14
2011: Man 22, Mingo Central 8