MAN — The Man High School football team will play anyone.
That was evident last Saturday as the Hillbillies hosted Class AAA George Washington and lost 34-7 to the Patriots.
Man has only played just one fellow Single-A team this season with a matchup earlier in the season against Wheeling Central, the three-time defending Class A champs.
Man (2-4) will get to play another Class A school on Friday night on the road as the Billies are set to play at Buffalo (5-1).
Buffalo was off last week and last played on Oct. 24 in a 7-0 win at Midland Trail.
The Bison opened up with three wins over Ravenswood (21-6), Tyler Consolidated (38-8) and Mount View (27-0) before falling 42-7 at home to Poca on Oct. 16. Buffalo then beat Wayne (42-6) on Oct. 20.
Buffalo and Man were slated to play each other earlier in the season but the game was called off due to Putnam County’s orange status on the state’s color-coded map.
The Bison were ranked No. 11 in the state last week.
Buffalo was able to escape Midland Trail in last week’s defensive struggle.
The Bison threatened to score a couple of times in the game, only to be its own worst nightmare and come up empty.
Quarterback Jackson England fired a 20-yard TD pass to David Whittington for the lone score of the game.
England is 54 of 100 passing for 752 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.
Man leads Buffalo 2-1 in the all-time series. The Bison won the last meeting, a 15-6 win over the Hillbillies in 2011.
The Billies were outgained 424-269 in yards of total offense in last week’s loss to George Washington. Man did outgain the Patriots 195-103 on the ground but GW held a 321-74 edge in the air.
Cameran Frye led Man on the ground with 13 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Erick Grimmett had 15 carries for 72 yards.
QB Jeremiah Harless was 6 of 9 passing for 74 yards.
GW quarterback RT Alexander was 14 of 27 passing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. John Goetz caught seven passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
Justin Grimmett reeled in three passes for 43 yards for Man.
Erick Grimmett had five solo tackles and four assists on the defensive end. Harless had five solos and two assists, while Nick Plumley had five solos and four assists.
Man went 1-1 last week, also scoring a 44-6 blowout win over county rival Logan. The Billies have outscored Logan 106-14 over the last two years.
Football Friday Night
What: Man (2-4) at Buffalo (5-1)
When: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Buffalo High School football field, Buffalo, W.Va.
Surface: Natural grass
Last week: Man lost 34-7 to GW, beat Logan 44-6, Buffalo was idle
Last year: Did not meet
All-time series: Man leads 2-1
Man vs. Buffalo Football Series
(Man leads 2-1):
2011: Buffalo 15, Man 6
2010: Man 26, Buffalo 8
2008: Man 14, Buffalo 6