MAN - The Man High School football team is looking for an encore.
The Hillbillies were just about as good as you can get in last week's dazzling 62-8 throttling of county rival Logan in its season opener at Man.
Man, which dominated play on both sides of the ball in the shocking rout, raced out to a 42-0 lead and never let up, winning for the seventh time in its last nine games and avenging last year's six-point loss to the Wildcats. It also snapped a three-game skid to Logan.
Man (1-0) is hoping to keep it up on Friday night as the Billies travel to Mount View (1-0) to take on the Golden Knights.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Mount View's Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch, W.Va.
Mount View, coached by Maurice Gravely, was a 21-20 winner last Friday night over McDowell County rival River View in the "Battle of the Views" season opener.
"We know that they have a new coach," Man coach Harvey Arms said. "We know that they have speed and good skilled people. They always do. They have their quarterback returning from last year and he's a real good player but I do know they graduated a lot of seniors. They had like 22 of them."
Mount View, a Class A school, bounced back after several mediocre or bad seasons to go 10-2 last season.
The Golden Knights beat Ritchie County 34-14 in the opening round of the Class A playoffs last season before falling 23-12 to Williamstown. The only other loss was a 28-26 setback at Pikeview.
Man was impressive in its season opening win over Logan last week.
For the night, Man racked up 531 yards of total offense. The Hillbillies carried the ball 33 times for 371 yards while senior quarterback Caleb Milton was 4 of 4 passing for 160 yards, including three touchdown strikes of 68, 50 and 40 yards.
The Hillbillies were sparked by freshman Josh Moody who dashed in for touchdown runs of 79 and 75 runs in the second quarter. Those were the only rushing attemps by Moody on the evening.
Caleb Milton tossed TD passes covering 63 and 40 yards to Quentin Moody and 50 yards to his twin brother Sam Milton.
Caleb Milton also scored on a short TD run.
Cameron Frye finished the night with four rushes for 95 yards for Man. Caleb Milton had four carries for 41 yards.
Quentin Moody caught two passes for 108 yards, both going for touchdowns. Sam Milton had two grabs for 52 yards and the one score.
"We have to keep doing what we did last week," Arms said. "We were really prepared well for last week's game and we have to do that this week. Our assistant coaches did an excellent job getting our kids ready to play. To tell the truth, I don't think that we were ever as ready to play as that or not."
The Golden Knights have won the last two meetings over Man, including last year's 28-12 victory, but trails 24-17 in the all-time series to the Billies. The two teams have played each other every year since 1978.
Man beat Mount View nine straight years from 2008-16. Before that, the Golden Knights beat Man nine meetings in a row from 1999-2007.
"We've played every year since Mount View became a school," Arms said. "I think that we are the only team that we've played every year since they have been in business. In the series they have had a stretch where they have dominated us and we have stretches where we have dominated them. The last few years it's been kind of even. They beat us the last two in close ballgames. They are a team that you can't afford to make many mistakes against because they have that one play capability always."
For Man, it's the first of six road games this season. It also begins a three-game road swing which will take the Billies to Westside and Class AAA Greenbrier East the next two weeks.
"We'll be on the road three weeks in a row before coming home," Arms said. "Then we will have three more at home. We have a lot of good competition this year. We just have to be ready to play."
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.