MAN — The last two years, powerhouse Point Pleasant has taken the Man High School football team to the woodshed to the tune of 45-0 and 49-0.
It could be different this year. The Hillbillies certainly hope so.
This year the tables could be turned.
Man, ranked No. 5 in the state last week in Class AA and undefeated at 7-0 on the season following last week’s dramatic 30-22 win over Wyoming East in the home finale, are in the midst of a possible postseason journey.
Point Pleasant is just 1-4 and suffering through an unusually bad season. The Big Blacks lost 40-21 to Louisville, Ohio last week.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Point Pleasant’s Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field. The game will be broadcast live on WCHS-TV as part of the Charleston affiliate’s Friday Night Rivals Series.
Man coach Harvey Arms said his Hillbillies are ready to take on Point Pleasant and won’t be taking them lightly.
“To us, they are the Point Pleasant of the last three years. They’ve spanked us pretty good,” Arms said. “We look for as tough a game as can be. We’ll prepare that way and hopefully we will be in good shape on Friday.”
The Billies are also excited to be on the big TV stage.
“It’s great to have the extra exposure but we’ve got to try to keep the excitement in balance,” Arms said. “We don’t want to be too focused on the excitement of that being on TV. We have to be excited about the football.”
The Big Blacks opened the season with back-to-back bye weeks. Point Pleasant then lost 14-13 to Gallia Academy, Ohio, then blanked Lincoln County 36-0 on the road.
To date, its been the only victory this season for the Big Blacks.
Then after another open week, Point lost 49-14 at home to Bluefield on Oct. 4. The next week resulted in a 49-21 defeat at home to Wheeling Linsley. The Big Blacks have just eight scheduled games this season.
Point Pleasant leads 5-1 in the all-time series. The two schools have played each other very sparingly over the years, also squaring off in 1962-63 and 1999-2000.
The Big Blacks trailed 40-0 last week to Louisville but managed to score the game’s final three touchdowns.
Point got on the board near the end of the third quarter as freshman quarterback Evan Roach ran in from 4 yards out.
The Big Blacks have a female kicker in Elicia Wood and she was able to make her first of three-point after kicks to make it a 40-7 game.
Roach scored on a 9-yard run with 8:04 left and a 12-yard run with 4:23 to go, but the Big Blacks couldn’t get closer.
Point Pleasant was out-gained 453-353 in yards of total offense, including a 275-257 edge on the ground.
Roach was 10 of 16 passing for 96 yards for the game. He also led the Big Blacks’ rushing attack with 132 yards on the ground and the three scores.
Brady Adkins combined nine carries with one catch for 88 total yards, while Zane Wamsley reeled in six passes and had four carries for a combined 67 yards.
Logan Southall ran five times for a total of 44 yards. Nick Parsons, Zander Watson and John Miller caught a pass apiece for the Big Blacks, gaining 33, seven and four yards respectively.
Point Pleasant has lost three straight games and that hasn’t happened since 2007.
Man is led by quarterback Caleb Milton who has completed 40 of 74 passes fo 904 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.
Freshman Josh Moody leads Man’s very balanced ground attack with 40 carries for 445 yards and nine scores. Cam Frye has 40 attempts for 323 yards with two touchdowns. Zack Frye has 43 rushes for 294 yards and five TDs. Nick Plumley has another 193 yards and five scores.
Quentin Moody has 12 catches for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Sam Milton has 11 grabs for 304 yards and two scores. Cam Frye has snagged nine passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ve got a lot of good players,” Arms said. “It makes for a great situation. We don’t have to base our offense or defense on one or two people. We’ve got a lot of good players and they’ve all been ready to play. That helps us tremendously especially when we have games where some players are banged up. We’ve been able to change our players around to fill those voids some. That has been big for us.”
On defense, Erick Grimmett, Plumley, Milton, Zack Frye, Brock Muncy, Colton Frye, Jeremiah Harless and Quentin Moody are Man’s statistical leaders.
