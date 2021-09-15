MAN — The Man High School football team hope to keep up the momentum this week.
The Hillbillies (1-1), a 49-14 winner at Westside last week, will try to make it two in a row on Friday night as Man is scheduled to host Mingo Central (1-1).
Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
The Miners were routed at Point Pleasant last Friday night, 66-28. Mingo Central had opened the season on Sept. 3 with a 43-12 win at Wyoming East.
Man beat Mingo Central, 28-24, last year and lead 2-1 in the all-time series.
“You always expect them to be a physical, tough team,” Man coach Harvey Arms said of the Miners. “We’ll have a lot of work to do this week to get ready for them.”
The Miners were routed last week at Point Pleasant as the Big Blacks forced three first half turnovers and rolled up 451 rushing yards. Point out-gained the Miners 526-311 in yards of total offense.
Mingo Central, however, received a solid performance from Norman Kennedy who ran for 216 yards on 37 attempts and scored three touchdowns on runs covering 37, 34 and 38 yards. Kennedy is a converted wide receiver.
The youthful Miners are coached by first-year mentor Chase Moore, who took over for Josh Sammons who had coached Mingo Central the previous three years.
The Miners’ quarterback is Chris Ross.
Garrett Runyon is another top Mingo running back. Hunter Collins, J.R. Perry and Chubby Runyon are the Mingo receivers.
Senior linemen Dylan Glasscock (6-2, 278 pounds) and Dawson Hatfield (6-1, 262) are two of Mingo’s leaders up on the offensive line.
The Miners played just three games last season and had a 1-2 mark.
The Mingo Central game begins a tough stretch for Man as the Billies are scheduled to play three games in eight days.
After playing the Miners, Man has a makeup game on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Mount View, then head to Wheeling Island Stadium to play Wheeling Central on Sept. 24.
Last year, Man played four games in a 10-game stretch during the chaotic 2020 season.
“When you look at the dates it’s going to be tough,” Arms said. “Last year, we played four games in 10 days and our kids didn’t have any problems with it. It cuts down on your preparation time and makes it tough that way but physically, these young kids respond. They don’t have a problem with it.”
