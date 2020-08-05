Man High School’s already loaded basketball team just got better.
The Hillbillies have landed a couple of transfers in Israel Canterbury and Colton Blankenship.
Canterbury, a 5-foot-11 guard, comes from Belfry, Kentucky. Also a football player, he was a backup quarterback for the Pirates the last two seasons. He started two games last fall for Belfry and won both.
Canterbury helped lead Belfry to the 2019 Class AAA state championship in his sophomore year and played for legendary coach Philip Haywood.
Last season, Belfry went 11-3 and defeated Bell County, 30-20, in the state championship game. The Pirates posted playoff wins over Floyd Central (46-7), Pike Central (60-0), Ashland (41-7) and Louisville DeSales (15-14, OT).
In his freshman year in 2018, Belfry was also 11-3 as the season culminated with a 41-24 loss to Boyle County in the Class AAA state quarterfinals. The Pirates toppled Garrard County (41-0) and Lexington Catholic (55-51) in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Canterbury is a former student at Lenore Middle School in Mingo County.
Man basketball coach T.J. Blevins said Canterbury will fit in well with the Billies. A good ball-handler, Canterbury should help Man in the back court.
“We got Israel Canterbury from Belfry, Kentucky, who used to be from the Lenore area,” Blevins said. “He was the backup quarterback at Belfry for two years. He used to play at lot of basketball when he was younger. I know his mother and I know his dad through the mines. I believe he’s going to come in and help us immediately.”
Blankenship comes to Man from Mingo Central High School.
“We also have Colton Blankenship, who used to be Mingo Central’s starting point guard,” Blevins said. “He will be a senior this year. We are looking for Blankenship or Canterbury to take the load off of Peyton Adams at the point guard position.”
Man, 18-6 last season, had no seniors on its team.
Man has several players coming back next season, including Caleb Blevins, the coach’s son, Austin Ball, Ryan Cozart, Peyton Adams, Jeremiah Harless and others.
Caleb Blevins broke Man’s all-time 3-point shooting record for most 3s in a game with 10.
Man was led this past season by 6-5 sophomore Ball, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 points per game. He closed out the year with 12 double-double performances. Ball also had a team-best 49 blocked shots.
Caleb Blevins, a 6-3 sophomore, averaged 13.3 points a game and was Man’s top 3-point shooter, sinking 53 from beyond the arc.
Adams, a 5-8 junior guard, checked in at 9.6 points per contest this season. He dished out a team-high 100 assists and made 38 shots from 3-point land.
Jackson Tackett, a 6-2 sophomore, averaged 8.7 points per contest this year for Man. He had 207 rebounds, second on the team to Ball, and had six double-doubles.
Cozart, a 6-3 junior, averaged 6.1 points a game this season, making 15 3s.
Harless, a 6-3 junior, averaged five points a game this season for Man.
Christian Toler, a 5-10 sophomore, checked in at 4.7 points per contest this year.
Rounding out Man’s roster this season were: sophomore Brady Hall-Montgomery; junior Hunter Anderson; and freshmen Jordan Adams, Jacob Walls, James Scites, Andrew Cozart and Ethan Spence.
Three-point shooting was the name of the game for the Billies this past season.
Man wasn’t afraid to launch those bombs.
As a team this season, Man sank 151 of 536 3-pointers for 28 percent. Man was 593 of 1,388 in total team shooting for 42.7 percent. From the free throw line, the Billies netted 257 of 382 of their charity tosses for 67.3 percent.
With the additions of Canterbury and Blankenship Man’s already deep team just got deeper.
“We are going to be deep down the bench,” Blevins said. “It’s a double-edged sword I guess. I believe going forward with this we can work it out. There’s always a chance that it might not work but I’d rather have kids that I can go and look down the line and say, ‘hey, let’s go.’ And hopefully, they will be ready to go.”
Blevins said his players have also been upping their game with strength and conditioning.
“We have had these kids in the weight room now,” he said. “That’s something that has never been done here for basketball at Man that I’ve known of. I played in the 1990s and we never did hit the weights. I have a guy by the name of Ryan Johnson who has stepped up and took these kids under their wing and I can’t see the results come November. Some of these kids are really bulking up really well.”
With the move to four classes this season in West Virginia Man will likely be an early candidate for a run at the Class A state championship.
The Billies have been getting praise from around the state.
Now with four classes that will likely add a day to the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
The state tournament usually runs Wednesday through Saturday. It’s now likely to begin a day early on a Tuesday.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday would be first round games in Class AAAA, AAA, AA and Single-A. Friday would still be semifinal Friday and Saturday would be championship Saturday with all four title games being played.
“That’s more money for the SSAC,” Blevins said. “If you are basketball junkie who would not want to go there from Tuesday through Saturday? That’s a dream.”