MAN – The Man High School baseball team advanced to Tuesday's Class A Region 4 Section 2 championship game with Friday night's 10-0 win at home over Buffalo at Man's Tootie Carter Field.
The game was stopped after just five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Senior Ryan Cozart tossed a two-hit shutout while Caleb Blevins led the Billies' offensive attack with a lead off homer in bottom of the first. He also added a double for No. 6-ranked Man (18-8).
"Ryan pitched well,” Man coach Mike Crosby said. “The defense was on today and we were at the top of our game. Buffalo has a good team but we stepped up our play today on offense and on defense.”
Blevins got all the runs Man would need on just one pitch as he drilled a Jacob Smith fastball for a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning.
Buffalo got its only two hits of the game in the top of the second inning off Cozart as Caleb Nutter and Nick Roy had back-to-back singles.
Seth Sanders then laid down a sac bunt, moving the runners to second and third. Man was then able to get both runners out on base running mistakes as they got Nutter in run down at third and then got Roy at second to end the inning.
Man built its lead to 2-0 in the home half of the third inning as Cameron Frye had a bunt single and later scored on a single by Preston Blankenship to make it 2-0.
Cozart struck out the side in both the third and fourth innings. Man then sent eight batters to plate, scoring three runs off Smith to take a 5-0 advantage with the big blow being a bases loaded single by Blevins.
Cozart got the Bison out in order in the top of the fifth inning.
Buffalo then brought in a new pitcher in lefty Logan Cook.
Man erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to push the lead to 10-0.
Cozart had one out single and Josh Lambert reached on an error. Brady Hall-Montgomery then rapped out an RBI single to make it 6-0.
Chase Adkins then had a two-run double to make it 8-0.
Adkins later scored on a throwing error to make it 9-0 and the Billies later scored the 10th run on a perfect squeeze bunt by Frye to halt the game at 10-0, giving the Billies the victory.
Man is slated to play again at home on Tuesday in the sectionals.