MAN — The Man Hillbillies are on a roll.
With wins this week over Pikeview (63-59) and Lincoln County (55-42), the Man High School boys’ basketball team currently sits at 7-1 on the season and hope to break into the Class A’s top 10.
To date, the only loss suffered this season by the Billies was a 78-51 setback at home to county rival Logan on Jan. 4.
The victory over Lincoln County last Friday at home was Man’s first ever win over the Panthers. Man had been 0-10 previously. It was also Man’s first win over a ranked opponent since March 7, 2012, when the Billies defeated No. 4 Huntington St. Joe’s in the Class A Region IV championship game.
Austin Ball tossed in 26 points in the Lincoln County game. Jackson Tackett also reached double figures in scoring with 15 points.
Caleb Blevins had nine and Peyton Adams five.
Ball had a double-double as he also pulled down 13 rebounds. He also had three blocked shots.
Tackett had seven boards. Adams had four assists for the game.
The Panthers got 16 points from Jayse Tully, 12 from Will Carpenter and 10 from John Blankenship.
Man made 25 of 51 field goals for 49%, Lincoln County sank just 17 of 58 shots from the floor for 29%. Man hit on both free throw attempts for the game, while Lincoln County was 4 of 7.
Man had a 34-24 edge in rebounds.
The Billies led 15-9 after one quarter, 27-15 at the half and 41-27 after three.
In the Pikeview game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, Blevins paced Man with 21 points. Ball had 14 and Adams rounded out Man’s double figure scorers with 12 points.
Ryan Cozart had nine and Tackett seven.
Ball had eight boards, while Cozart and Tackett grabbed seven apiece.
Kobey Taylor Williams led the Panthers with 22 points.
Man was 22 of 49 shooting for 44%. Pikeview made 23 of 53 of its shots for 43%. Man was 13 of 19 from the foul line for 68%. The Panthers made 7 of 10 of their charity tosses for 70%.
The Billies outrebounded the Panthers 30-24.
Man is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Mingo Central in a 7:30 p.m. tip. The Billies then head to Class AAA Riverside on Saturday at 7:30. Man beat the Warriors, 60-53 earlier in the season at home.