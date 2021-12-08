MAN — The Man High School boys’ basketball team is set to begin defense of its Class A state basketball championship.
The Hillbillies, the 2021 Single-A state champs, are scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at home against Class A sectional rival Tolsia.
Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Man, the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the state, went 16-2 last season but only have one full time starter back in 6-4 senior Caleb Blevins.
Plenty of talent and newcomers are back, however, and the Billies are looking to make another run at a second straight state title.
Blevins, a 6-4 guard/forward, was as Class AA Second-Team All-State pick from last season. He averaged 15.1 points last year, and in the state tourney, he averaged 10.3 points a game and drilled a state tournament record eight 3-pointers in the semifinal win over Webster County.
“Caleb will look to score a lot this season,” said Man coach TJ Blevins, Caleb Blevins’ father. “The sky is the limit for him what he wants to do on the basketball floor. He had a very good year last year and broke the record at the state tournament. That was crazy. It was surreal watching it. When he catches fire I’ll put him up against anybody in the state as a shooter. He can stroke it. We’re looking for him to have another big year.”
Man will have some work to do in order to reach the state tournament.
Class A Player of the Year Austin Ball (Miller School, Virginia) and another starter Jackson Tackett (Logan) have both transferred away.
Starting point guard from last year Peyton Adams and Ryan Cozart, another starter, have both graduated.
Jordan Adams and James Scites are likely to be Man’s point guards.
“Jordan played a little bit last year and will be handling the point,” Coach Blevins said. “We threw him in a couple times to get his feet wet. I’m expecting big things out of him and also with James Scites and Jacob Walls. I look for James Scites and Jordan Adams to push for the starting point guard spot. Both of them handle the ball real well and shoot real well. It’s going to be a matter of who wants it more at practice.”
Man secured its first ever state championship during the storybook 2021 season, defeating Pendleton County 43-36 last May in the Class A state championship game in Charleston.
The Hillbillies were making their first trip to a state championship game in 31 years.
Some reshuffling will need to be done and some new faces will have to emerge but the goal is the same for the Hillbillies.
Make it to Charleston and repeat as state champs.
“We are shooting to make it back to the state tournament,” Coach Blevins said. “We’ve got a good corp of players coming back. Caleb (Blevins) is back and Jeremiah Harless is coming back.”
While the Billies lost Tackett to Logan, Man welcomes in a pair of former Logan players into the Man fold in post player Aiden Martin and Trey Brown, a shooting guard. Brown was a late addition to the Billies’ roster having only enrolled at Man High School in mid-November.
Israel Canterbury, the Man starter on the football team at quarterback, is also back. He was on the basketball team a year ago but saw action primarily on the JV team.
Tolsia should be a tough challenge for Man in tonight’s opener. The Rebels are ranked No. 5 in the state in the preseason poll.
Brian Stacy, a 1988 graduate of Tolsia High School, is the new coach of the Rebels.
Tolsia finished 9-4 last season, falling 74-46 to Tug Valley in the sectional tourney.
Man and Tolsia did not meet last season.
The Billies will once again play in a five-team Class A sectional, along with Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van and Sherman.
Tug Valley upset Man in last year’s sectional final at Logan in a 53-50 thriller. The Billies and Panthers alternated as the top-ranked Class A team during the regular season.
Man routed Tug Valley, 85-56, during a regular season game last season at home. The second game at Naugatuck was not played.
After playing the Rebels, Man then is scheduled to play in a pair of tournaments in Logan County — first in Chapmanville’s four-team Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, Dec. 10-11.
Man opens with East Ridge, Ky., in the Chapmanville tourney, and with a win over the Warriors, could possibly play the host Tigers in the championship game.
Man then takes on Buffalo on Dec. 18 in Logan’s King Coal Classic.