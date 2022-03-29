MAN – By looking at the score you might have thought Harvey Arms brought his Man High School football team out early for a spring game.
He didn't.
It was the Man baseball team, which ended up beating Belfry (Ky.) in a wild 18-14 game on Monday night at a frosty William C. Tootie Carter Field in Man.
The Hillbillies overcame a slow start and a nine-run fourth inning by the Pirates and improved to 4-0 on the season. Belfry dropped to 4-3.
With the game tied at 12, Man scored the eventual game-winner as Caleb Blevins stole home in the bottom of the fifth. The Billies then held on for the win. Man had tied the game at 12-all in the bottom of the fourth inning with a three-spot.
Bo Thompson was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and also pitched for Man. Preston Blankenship also had three hits, while Kaden Dickerson, Drake Veres and Blevins had two hits each.
Man outhit Belfry 17-13 in the slugfest.
Tyler Slone, Noah Brown and Ashton Deskins rapped out two hits each for the Pirates.
Belfry had jumped on top 3-0 in the first inning by scoring three straight runs on bases loaded walks.
The Billies cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the first with a sac fly by Brady Hall-Montgomery and an RBI single by Thompson.
Man then scored seven runs in the bottom of the third to grab a 9-3 lead. Blankenship, Thompson and Colton Miller had RBI singles during the frame. Blevins, Dickerson and Blevins also had RBIs in the inning.
Belfry answered with its nine-spot in the fourth to grab a 12-9 lead. Brown, Jake Varney, Deskins, Devin Jude, Slone and Brown all drove in runs during the outburst.
Thompson was credited with the win on the mound for Man. Caleb Vance and Blevins also pitched
Brown took the loss for Belfry in relief. Parker Hall was the starter.
