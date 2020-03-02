CHAPMANVILLE – Any time a team gets in a 15-0 hole to start a game it usually doesn't bode well.
However, the Man High School boys' basketball team rallied on Saturday night in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Chapmanville's Danny Godby and defeated Mingo Central, 70-68, to advance.
Man, ranked No. 10 in the state and now 18-5 on the season, advanced to play in Tuesday's semifinals against top seed and No. 1-ranked Chapmanville at Logan High School.
The 18 wins by the Hillbillies is a school record, breaking the mark of 17 set by both the 1989-90 and 1996-97 teams.
Mingo Central, the fourth seed, saw its season come to a close at 12-11. The Miners went in a tailspin during the stretch drive of the season, losing five out of its last six games.
Fifth seed Man had lost twice to Mingo Central during the regular season so the Billies were able to get a measure of revenge. Mingo won 67-57 and 78-71 during the regular season.
Man rallied from the early hole and trailed 20-8 after one quarter. The Billies then outscored the Miners 24-16 in the second period to trail 36-32 at halftime. Both teams netted 20 points in the third quarter as Mingo led 56-52. Man then outscored the Miners 18-12 in the fourth to set the final score.
Three Man players broke into double digits in scoring, led by 23 points from Caleb Blevins and 22 from Austin Ball. Ball also had a double-double with 14 rebounds. Blevins sank six 3-pointers in the win, while Toler made four.
Christian Toler finished with 17 points for Man.
Peyton Adams and Jeremiah Tackett had four points each. Adams also dished out six assists.
Senior Drew Hatfield tossed in a game-high 31 points to pace the Miners. He drilled a trio of treys.
Devin Hatfield had 23 points for Mingo Central, making five 3-point shots.
Senior Nate May added seven points, while senior Josh Wellman three and Jarious Jackson and senior Jacob May had two each. Jackson led the Miners on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Man was 22 of 49 from the floor for 44 percent. The Miners made 24 of 56 field goals for 42 percent. The Billies were 12 of 29 from the 3-point arc for 41 percent. The Miners were 9 of 25 for 36 percent. The Billies netted 14 of 20 free throws for 70 percent. The Miners made 11 of 15 of their charity tosses for 73 percent.
Mingo Central out-rebounded Man 29-28. Man turned the ball over 14 times to just nine for the Miners.
Class AA Region 4 Section 2
Boys' Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 29 games:
No. 5 Man 70, No. 4 Mingo Central 68 at Chapmanville (Mingo Central eliminated)
No. 3 Scott 71, No. 6 Lincoln County 64 at Chapmanville (Lincoln County eliminated)
Tuesday, March 3 game (Semifinals):
No. 1 Chapmanville (20-2) vs. No. 5 Man (18-5) at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4 games (Semifinals):
No. 2 Logan (15-7) vs. No. 3 Scott (15-8) at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6 game (Final):
Semifinal winners at TBA, 7:30 p.m.