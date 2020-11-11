The Man High School football team traveled to Lindside last Tuesday night, Nov. 3, for an Election Night showdown at James Monroe and came away with a 26-0 blanking of the Mavericks.
Man improved to 3-4 on the season with the win.
The Hillbillies were scheduled to play at Buffalo on Friday.
Man dominated James Monroe in a fast-moving game at James Monroe’s H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex in the first ever meeting between the two schools.
The Mavericks, playing just their third game of the season and their first game in three weeks, dropped to 1-2.
It was Man’s third game in a six-day stretch.
After a scoreless first quarter, Man struck first at the 4:06 mark of the second quarter as Cameran Frye ran in for a 7-yard touchdown. The extra point kick by Jaxson Tipton was good as the Billies led 7-0.
The Billies expanded their lead to 13-0 on the last play of the third quarter with Josh Moody’s 3-yard TD run. The PAT was blocked.
Man then added a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to seal the win.
Frye tacked on an 11-yard TD run with 5:37 left in the game as Man’s lead swelled to 19-0. Tipton’s kick was no good.
Then with 2:12 to go, Nick Plumley scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. After Tipton’s kick it was 26-0. That closed out the scoring.
Plumley led Man’s ground game with 15 rushes for 88 yards. Moody had 53 yards rushing on 13 attempts. Frye had six rushes for 44 yards.
Man rushed for nearly 200 yards in the game.
Jeremiah Harless was 6 of 9 passing for 56 yards.
James Monroe quarterback Andrew Hazelwood had nine carries for 48 yards and was 1 of 6 passing for 17 yards.