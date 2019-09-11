WELCH - Last week's annihilation of county rival Logan by the Man High School football team seemed to surprise a lot of people.
The result was what many had expected but not the wide margin as the Hillbillies destroyed the Wildcats 62-8.
Then on Friday night, Man looked for an encore and got it as the Billies went on the road and smacked the Class A No. 5-ranked Mount View Golden Knights, 48-7, at Welch.
Man (2-0) showed another night of offensive explosion but it was the Billies' defense which stole the show on Friday night.
Man held Mount View to 91 yards of total offense, including just seven rushing yards on 24 attempts. The Golden Knights had 84 yards through the air.
Man quarterback Caleb Milton was 4 of 13 passing for 110 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Billies had 34 rushes for 205 yards, bringing up the yards of total offense to 315. Ten different Man players had at least one carry.
After a scoreless first quarter, Man put up 27 points in the second quarter to grab a 27-0 halftime lead. A 21-0 edge in the third made it 48-0. Mount View scored its only touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter.
"We had a nice game," Man coach Harvey Arms said. "We got a late start after the first quarter which was pretty even but after that we kind of took control of the game. From that point on we were in a good situation."
The 41-point margin against a good team maybe seemed to show just how goo the Billies are.
"They have some real nice talent," Arms said of Mount View. "They have some speed and quickness and have some big guys up front. They also play hard but our kids just really had a real good game."
Nick Plumley put Man up 7-0 with a 15-yard Touchdown run at the 8:06 mark of the second quarter. Sam Milton booted the extra point kick.
Caleb Milton then connected with Quentin Moody on a 41-yard touchdown pass at it was 14-0 Man with 7:27 to go until the half.
Plumley added a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:41 to go and it was 21-0 after the Sam Milton PAT.
Caleb Milton tacked on a 13-yard touchdown run on the last play of the second quarter, giving the Billies a 27-0 halftime lead. The PAT was no good.
Then in the third quarter, Cameron Frye scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, pushing the lead to 34-0 with 3:56 to go in the third quarter.
The Billies then scored on special teams as freshman Josh Moody returned a punt 28 yards for a touchdown. Caleb Milton then passed to Frye on the two-point conversion as Man upped its lead to 42-0 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.
With 56 seconds left in the third quarter, Josh Moody tacked on Man's last score on the night on an 11-yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good but Man led 48-0.
Mount View scored its only touchdown of the game at the 1:50 mark of the fourth quarter as Justin Haggerty passed to Anthony Bailey on a 27-yard Touchdown strike. Johnathan Huff split the uprights on the extra point boot.
Plumley led Man's rushing attack with seven carries for 47 yards and the two Touchdowns.
Caleb Milton ran five times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Frye had five carries for 28 yards and a Touchdown. Josh Moody had four rushes for 22 yards and a score.
Sam Milton had two carries for 19 yards. Dylan Morris ran four times for 18 yards. Erick Grimmett had one rush for 13 yards. Quentin Moody had one carry for 10 yards. Zack Frye ran four times for 10 yards. Colby Woodall had one attempt for three yards.
Mount View's Ryan Long was 6 of 15 passing for 57 yards. Haggerty was 1 of 2 through the air for 27 yards and a Touchdown.
Quentin Moody had two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Zack Frye ran twice for 28 yards.
Bailey had three grabs for 36 yards and a touchdown to lead the Knights.
Man is scheduled to return to action this Friday night at Westside.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.