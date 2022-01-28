MAN – The Man High School boys' basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Mingo Central, 56-52, on Thursday night at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Man, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class A, avenged an earlier loss this season at Mingo Central and improved to 10-2 on the season. The Miners, ranked No. 9 in Class AA, dropped to 4-5.
Jeremiah Harless led the way for Man with a double-double performance of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Man outscored the Miners 13-1 in final three and a half minutes of the game with Aden Martin scoring what proved to be the game-winning hoop with 33 seconds left, putting Man ahead.
The Miners then missed a shot to tie the game and Caleb Blevins grabbed the rebound and was fouled with one second left. He hit on both free throws, giving the Hillbillies the four-point win.
Man's game-ending 12-1 run was fueled by two big 3-pointers by junior Jacob Walls.
Man jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after a 3-ball by Trey Brown and two by Martin.
Preston Smith then hit 3-pointer to cut the Man lead to 10-7 at the two the minute mark.
Brown hit another trey to give the Billies a 15-12 lead after the first period of play.
Mingo out scored Man 14-6 in the second stanza to take a 26-21 lead into the locker room. Jake Cline led the way, scoring eight out of his 19 points.
The third quarter was pretty much even with Mingo Central outscoring Man 17-15.
The Miners pushed their lead to 34-29 on a 3-ball by Cline with 5:12 on the clock.
Man cut the deficit to 34-32 on fast break layup by Blevins with 4:24 to play.
Jarius Jackson hit basket to give the Miners a 43-36 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Mingo took a 48-39 lead with 5:44 to play in the game on a 3-pointer by Cline.
Walls hit big 3-pointer for the Billies to make it 48-43 with 4:30 showing on the clock.
Blevins then hit big 3, cutting the lead to 51-48 with 2:57 left.
Man's pressure defense forced the Miners into several turnovers as Martin and Brown got cashed them in for scores to knot game up at 52-52 with minute left in the game.
Man then scored the final four points to pull out the win.
"We got the kids on the bench during a time out there in fourth quarter and challenged them told them that it was time pick it up and they did,” Man coach TJ Blevins said. “You saw what happened. We got a lot of turnovers. They tried to hold the ball in last four minutes and we put pressure on them and got quick turnovers and layups and finished the game. Overall, we played sloppy on offense and didn't move the ball well but our defense was OK. We held them to 52 points. We got a lot of work to do. We will get after it tomorrow at practice.”
Brown added 14 points for Man. Martin and Caleb Blevins tossed in 10 each. Walls added six and Jordan Adams two.
Cline led the Miners with 19 points. Smith had 12, Kaden Porter 10 and Matt Hatfield added eight points. Justin May had seven and Jackson five.
Man is scheduled to play at Tug Valley on Saturday night, while Mingo Central heads to Logan.
MAN 72, MERCER CHRISTIAN 64: Jeremiah Harless recorded a double-double in Man's 72-64 win at home over Mercer Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Harless finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds.
Caleb Blevins tallied 23 points for the Hillbillies and Trey Brown dropped in 15 on five makes from beyond the 3-point arc. Blevins sank four treys.
Aden Martin and James Scites added three points each for Man.
Jacob Walls chipped in with two points.
Sam Boothe and Tanner Keathley tallied 24 and 23 points respectively to lead Mercer Christian. Keathley canned six 3-pointers. Booth had four 3s in the game.
The Billies led 25-21 after one quarter, 40-35 at the half and 61-52 after three.
-- Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins contributed to this report