MAN -- The Man High School football team is holding steady at No. 5 in the state in this week's Class AA Computer Rankings by the WVSSAC.
Man, 7-0, plays at Point Pleasant this week and hopes to run the table and finish the season at 10-0 and earn home field advantage for the upcoming playoffs.
The Hillbillies play at Tug Valley on Nov. 1 and close out the regular season on Nov. 8 at Chapmanville.
This week's game at Point will be broadcast on WCHS-TV as part of the Charleston's affiliate's weekly Friday Night Rivals Series.
Man has 10.71 points in this week's rankings. If the season ended today, the Billies would host either Nicholas County (5-2) or Lewis County (5-2) in a first round playoff game. Nicholas and Lewis are tied for 12th this week.
Fairmont Senior (7-0) is No. 1 this week with 13.43 points.
Poca (7-0) of the Cardinal Conference is second with 12.29 points.
Keyser (7-0) is third, Bridgeport (7-1) fourth, Frankfort (7-1) sixth, Oak Glen (8-0) seventh, Bluefield (8-1) eighth, Shady Spring (7-1) ninth and North Marion (5-2) 10th.
Liberty Harrison (6-1) is 11th, Cardinal Conference team Winfield (5-2) is 14th, Wyoming East (5-2) 15th, and Mingo Central (5-2), another Cardinal team, is 16th.
The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs which begin on Nov. 15 across the state.
Sissonville (4-3) and Chapmanville (4-3), two more Cardinal teams, are ranked 20th and 21st in the state this week.
Martinsburg (8-0) is No. 1 this week in Class AAA. Doddridge County (7-0) is first in Single-A.