CHAPMANVILLE — The Man High School boys’ basketball team remained undefeated on the season with Saturday’s 63-62 win over Cardinal Conference team Nitro at Chapmanville’s Country Roads Classic.
Man, 3-0 on the season, finished 2-0 in tourney play.
Nitro led 18-17 after one quarter and 31-30 at the half. Man tied it 47-all after three and outscored the Wildcats 16-15 in the fourth.
Austin Ball had 19 points to lead Man. Jackson Tackett added 14 points and Peyton Adams 10. Jeremiah Harless added seven points, Christian Toler six, Hunter Anderson five and Ryan Cozart two.
Cozart, Ball and Tackett all had six rebounds each for Man. Tackett, Adams and Harless had three assists each. Ball also had two steals and two blocked shots.
Anderson gave Man a boost at the half as he sank a 30-foot 30-pointer at the buzzer, pulling Man even.
Kolton Painter led Nitro with 21 points. Trevor Lowe had 16 and Trey Hall 13. Painter had four 3s.
Man was 24 of 55 shooting for 43%. Nitro made 22 of 45 shots from the floor for 48%.
The Billies were 8 of 13 from the foul line for 61%. Nitro was just 14 of 28 for 50%, a statistic which very likely cost them the game.
Man outrebounded Nitro 29-25. The Billies had 14 turnovers to Nitro’s 10.
Man hosts Pikeview (1-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers’ lone win this season was over Class AA No. 10 Oak Hill.
The Billies then host rival Logan on Jan. 4.
MAN 71: TUG VALLEY 61: It was a see-saw ride for the Man HIgh School boys’ basketball team but the Hillbillies were able to come away with a 71-61 win over Tug Valley on Thursday at Chapmanville’s inaugural Country Roads Classic.
Man (2-0) led the Panthers 20-13 after one quarter but fell behind 33-26 at halftime.
A 19-12 edge by Man in the third quarter pulled the Billies even at 45-all after three. Man then outscored Tug Valley 26-16 in the fourth to come away with the 10-point win.
Four Man players reached double figures in the win, led by Logan High School transfer Peyton Adams, who tossed in 18 points. He also had six assists, three rebounds and three assists in the game and drilled four 3-pointers.
Christian Toler finished with 14 points and also hit on four 3-pointers.
Austin Ball and Jackson Tackett contributed 11 and 10 points respectively. Ball finished with a double-double with 10 rebounds and also blocked four shots.
Caleb Blevins had eight points, Jeremiah Harless six and Quentin Moody and Hunter Anderson had two points each. Tackett also had eight boards. Caleb Man paced Tug Valley with a 19-point effort. Ethan Colegrove had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ian Reed netted 10 points.
Zack Savage and Easton Davis tallied seven points each. Joby Sorrell had five and Matt Linville two. Savage added six rebounds and Davis five for the game.
There was a fight at the end of the game involving players on each side. Caleb Blevins and Sorrell were each ejected and will reportedly have to serve two-game suspensions as mandated by the WVSSAC.
Man made 22 of 55 shots from the floor for 40%, while Tug Valley was just 21 of 64 for 32%. Man was 11 of 27 from the 3-point arc for 40%. The Panthers made just 6 of 21 3s for 28%. The Billies were 16 of 26 from the free throw line for 61%, while TV was 13 of 22 for 59%. Man outrebounded Tug Valley 41-34.
Both teams did a good job of handling the ball as Man turned the ball over just 13 times and Tug 11.