LOGAN — For a long while it looked like the rival Man Hillbillies and the Logan Wildcats would not meet each other on the football field this season.
After the first week of the season was canceled by the WVSSAC back in late August, that took out the traditional season opener for the two teams.
Logan and Man did not have an open bye week so it was further indication that the Billies and the Cats would not get to play.
But then teams starting playing multiple games a week and and on odd days.
Logan and Man finally found a mutual date on Wednesday night at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium. The Billies are glad, too, as Man rolled to a 44-6 win over the Wildcats, improving to 2-3 on the season. Logan dropped to 0-4 with the loss.
Man quarterback Jeremiah Harless fired two touchdown passes to Cameran Frye in the win, while Josh Moody had back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns.
Man picked off Logan quarterbacks five times, including the two for scores, and capitalized on six total Wildcat turnovers.
“I thought our kids played really well,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “The game was based on big plays. We had the two long touchdown passes and the two pick-sixes. Erick Grimmett also had the long run. Our scores came off the big plays. I thought our defense played outstanding. We didn’t give up more yardage until the end when they got the long touchdown run on our second team defense. It was a good win and a good night to play football with the exception of the rain.”
The Billies started out somewhat slowly, leading 6-0 after the first quarter, then built a 23-0 halftime lead. The rout was then on on the chilly, rainy night in Logan.
Man reached the end zone on its third drive of the game as Harless fired a 44-yard touchdown pass to Frye in the final moments of the first quarter as the Hillbillies led 6-0.
Man drove down to the Logan red zone on its second possession but turned the ball over on downs as a fourth-and-nine pass at the Logan 20 fell to the turf incomplete.
Logan then went three-and-out and the Billies were able to score on the very next snap as Erick Grimmett scored on a 41-yard TD run as Man led 12-0.
Two plays later, Justin Grimmett intercepted Logan quarterback Jordan Hayes and raced all the way to the Wildcat 1-yard line, just barely missing a pick-six.
Then on the very next play, Nick Plumley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Harless connected with Frye on the two-point conversion as Man made it 20-0 over Logan with 5:40 left until halftime.
Man scored once more before halftime as kicker Jaxon Tipton booted a 32-yard field goal with 6.6 seconds left until the half. It was the first career field goal for Tipton and the first for Man since Derrick Earnest made one in the late 2000s in Man’s Class A playoff run. Tipton’s kick was boomer and had plenty of room to spare.
“He’s had a real good season and he’s improving every day,” Arms said of Tipton. “It seems like every day that we go out he adds distance to what he’s kicking, not only on his extra points and his fields goals but his kickoffs are helping us a lot too because it helps us establish field position.”
The drive was kept alive as Erick Grimmett moved the sticks for a 7-yard gain on a fourth-and-four play at the Logan 12-yard line.
Man continued to dominate the game in the second half.
With 9:29 left in the third quarter, Moody intercepted a Hayes pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. After the Tipton PAT kick the Billies led 30-0.
Moody struck again just moments later, intercepting another Logan pass and racing into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown. The Tipton kick was again good as Man led 37-0 with 7:38 to go.
Man then coasted the rest of the way.
Harless fired a 57-yard TD pass to Frye late in the third quarter to make it 44-0 after Tipton’s successful point after kick.
Logan was able to get on the board in the fourth quarter with Carson Kirk’s 90-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring at 44-6.
Man was able to beat Logan for the second year in a row. Last year, Man routed Logan 62-8 at home.
Man has won four out of the last seven meetings. Logan leads 52-29-1 in the all-time series dating back to 1923.
-----
Logan vs. Man Football Series
(Logan leads 52-29-1):
2020: Man 44, Logan 6
2019: Man 62, Logan 8
2018: Logan 20, Man 14
2017: Logan 26, Man 8
2016: Logan 48, Man 13
2015: Man 18, Logan 13
2014: Man 32, Logan 26 (OT)
2013: Logan 40, Man 20
2012: Logan 33, Man 0
2011: Logan 30, Man 7
2010: Logan 55, Man 18
2009: Man 34, Logan 7
2008: Logan 14, Man 12
2007: Logan 33, Man 14
2006: Man 18, Logan 13
2005: Logan 12, Man 10
2004: Man 22, Logan 18
2003: Logan 18, Man 0
2002: Logan 27, Man 6
2001: Logan 19, Man 0
2000: Logan 49, Man 9
1999: Logan 18, Man 7
1998: Man 46, Logan 21
1997: Man 55, Logan 0
1996: Man 13, Logan 12
1995: Man 20, Logan 12
1994: Logan 6, Man 0
1993: Logan 20, Man 16
1992: Man 20, Logan 0
1991: Man 17, Logan 12
1990: Logan 15, Man 14
1989: Man 20, Logan 0
1988: Logan 7, Man 0
1987: Logan 26, Man 0
1986: Man 24, Logan 7
1985: Logan 20, Man 14
1984: Man 24, Logan 0
1983: Man 18, Logan 0
1982: Man 15, Logan 0
1981: Man 7, Logan 0
1980: Man 20, Logan 0
1979: Man 10, Logan 6
1978: Man 26, Logan 0
1977: Man 28, Logan 6
1976: Man 14, Logan 6
1975: Man 26, Logan 0
1974: Logan 7, Man 0
1973: Logan 36, Man 27
1972: Man 20, Logan 0
1971: Logan 18, Man 6
1970: Logan 8, Man 0
1967: Logan 53, Man 0
1966: Logan 20, Man 7
1965: Logan 18, Man 6
1964: Logan 54, Man 14
1963: Logan 12, Man 0
1961: Logan 31, Man 6
1960: Logan 28, Man 0
1959: Man 18, Logan 6
1958: Logan 19, Man 13
1957: Man 12, Logan 7
1956: Logan 27, Man 0
1955: Logan 2, Man 0
1954: Logan 20, Man 6
1953: Man 6, Logan 0
1952: Logan 21, Man 0
1951: Logan 27, Man 6
1950: Logan 13, Man 0
1940: Logan 34, Man 0
1939: Logan 20, Man 0
1938: Logan 33, Man 0
1937: Logan 31, Man 0
1936: Logan 12, Man 6
1935: Logan 27, Man 0
1934: Logan 0, Man 0 (tie)
1933: Logan 20, Man 0
1932: Logan 27, Man 0
1931: Logan 20, Man 0
1925: Logan 46, Man 6
1924: Logan 12, Man 0
1923: Logan 60, Man 0