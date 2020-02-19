MAN — It was an easy win for the Man High School boys basketball team on Wednesday as the Hillbillies rolled to a 90-34 win over the Sherman Tide at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Man (14-4), ranked No. 10 in the state in Class AA, then lost 71-57 at Logan on Friday.
Austin Ball netted 24 points in the blowout win over Sherman. Caleb Blevins and Peyton Adams each had 20 points. Blevins sank five 3-pointers, while Adams drilled four.
Ball had a double-double as he also had 15 rebounds on the night.
Brady Hall Montgomery had seven points, while Christian Toler and Ryan Cozart netted six points apiece. Hunter Anderson, James Scites and Jordan Adams all had two points. Jackson Tackett chipped in with one point.
Toler added five steals in the win. Peyton Adams had six assists, while Ball and Blevins each handed out five assists.
Chris Abbott led Sherman with 11 points. He was the only Tide player to break into double figures in scoring.
Man led 19-10 over the Tide after one quarter and held a commanding 31-13 lead at halftime. Then, a big 32-13 third quarter by the Billies broke the game wide open as Man led 63-26. Man outscored the Tide 27-10 in the fourth to set the final score.
Man was 35 of 79 shooting from the floor for 44%. The Tide were just 12 of 52 shooting for an ice cold 23%. Man made 8 of 13 free throws for 61 percent. Sherman was 5 of 7 for 71%.
Man out-rebounded the Tide 46-31.
Man was scheduled to play at Lincoln County on Tuesday. The Billies then host Huntington St. Joe on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the regular season finale.