WHEELING — Wheeling Central jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead over Man and never looked back as the Maroon Knights posted a 49-21 victory over the Hillbillies in a battle of top Class A teams on Friday night at Wheeling’s Bishop Schmitt Field in Wheeling.
Man, ranked No. 6 in the state this week, dropped to 2-2 on the season and lost for the second straight year to the Maroon Knights.
Wheeling Central, rated 14th, improved to 3-2 with the win.
The Maroon Knights beat Man 19-0 last year on the road and defeated the Billies for the second straight year.
Wheeling Central scored the first four touchdowns of the game and rolled, also outgaining Man 410-241 in yards of total offense.
“First of all, Central has a heck of a team,” Man coach Harvey Arms told the Wheeling Intelligencer. “They are really well-coached and they played really good football. We got off to a slow start but we did come on as we got going. We moved the ball a little bit but were not consistent enough to take it to the end zone. Overall, it was a pretty decent ball game for us but they just have a really good team.”
Riley Watkins put Wheeling Central up 7-0 with a 23-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Just after that, Lorenzo Ferrera took a Man punt and returned it 73 yards for a score. It was called back, however, by a holding penalty.
But on the next play, quarterback Michael Toepfer connected with Braxton Anderson for a 17-yard TD pass, giving Wheeling Central a 14-0 lead.
Then on Man’s next drive, Ferrera intercepted a Billies’ pass and went to the house for a 47-yard pick-six as the Wheeling Central lead swelled to 21-0 after one quarter.
Man was intercepted on its next possession, this time by Jayvon Miller. The Maroon Knights then capitalized with Cole O’Neil’s 5-yard TD run out of the wildcat formation, giving the Maroon Knights a 28-0 lead.
Man later got on the board in the second quarter as QB Israel Canterbury hit Jeremiah Harless on a 16-yard TD pass, cutting the margin to 28-7 with 5:37 left until halftime. The PAT by Jaxson Tipton was good.
Wheeling Central took a 35-7 halftime lead with a Toepfer to Miller pass covering three yards.
Man cut it to 35-14 at the 7:03 mark of the third quarter with Jayden Brumfield’s 15-yard touchdown run.
Wheeling Central answered with a 51-yard TD pass from Toepfer to Ferrera.
It was then 49-14 in the fourth with Ferrera’s 59-yard TD run.
Man scored one more touchdown with 8:00 left in the game on a 50-yard fumble return by Brady Hall-Montgomery.
Man rushed 29 times for 116 yards. Brumfield led the way with six carries for 37 yards.
Wheeling Central had 24 rushes for 216 yards. Watkins was the leader with 14 rushes for 105 yards.
Canterbury was 7 of 23 passing for 125 yards. Toepfer was 9 of 13 in the air for 150 yards.
Harless had five catches for 100 yards.
Man hosts Buffalo next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in its annual homecoming game. The Billies then travel to Mount View on Tuesday, Oct. 5, playing its second game in five days.
2021 Man High School Football Schedule (2-2):
Aug. 27: Logan, L 14-21
Sept. 10: at Westside, W 49-14
Sept. 17: Mingo Central, W 7-6
Sept. 24: at Wheeling Central, L 21-49
Oct. 1: Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct 5: at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: OPEN DATE
Oct. 15: at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.