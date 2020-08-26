MAN — Man High School has had some good quarterbacks come and go over the years.
But if you know Harvey Arms and his offensive scheme the ground game is the key to the Hillbillies’ success.
Man, 8-3 and a playoff team from a year ago in Class AA, hopes to pound it out again this fall with its rushing attack.
Man is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 18 at Mingo Central. The original home opener against Logan, the September 4 home game against Mount View and the Sept. 11 home game with Mount View were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Just like last season, the Billies have depth in the backfield and has a good mix of speed and power.
Sophomore Josh Moody, a speedy tailback, returns this fall for Man. He had a good freshman season a year ago in Man’s running back by committee system as he rushed for 528 yards on 60 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.
Man also returns senior Cameron Frye who rolled up another 515 yards on 61 carries last season with three touchdowns.
Seniors Nick Plumley and Erick Grimmett also return to the Man backfield. Plumley had 264 yards on the ground last season on 41 carries and scored five touchdowns. Grimmett had around 100 yards total rushing and finished with one score.
Top rusher Zack Frye has graduated. Last season, he had a team-high 74 rushes for 595 yards with eight touchdowns.
“We have Josh Moody and Cameron Frye back and they were both starters last year,” Arms said. “They were the two of our leading rushers last year. We’ve also got two seniors that played in Plumley and Grimmett and both of them have improved considerably. Hopefully we will have some young guys coming in that can help us there as well and for the future.”
At wide receiver, Man graduates its top two targets in Quentin Moody (12 catches, 364 yards, two touchdowns) and Sam Milton (12, 327, 2).
Jayden Moody two had a couple of catches for 15 yards last season, will likely be one of Man’s top receivers.
Jeremiah Harless, when not playing QB, will also be deployed at wideout. He had two grabs for 41 yards and a touchdown last season. Sophomore Chris Isaacs gives Man another option.
“We’d like to put some of our best athletes out there at receiver,” Arms said. “At times, we could even put Josh Moody or Cameron Frye out there. We have opportunities to move some of our players around.”
Cameron Frye reeled in 12 passes for 149 yards and a TD last year. Josh Moody had a single catch that went for a 51-yard touchdown.
Man heads into the season, however, with question marks at quarterback as senior starter Caleb Milton has graduated. He threw for nearly 1,000 yards last year.
The Billies will most likely look to Harless, a junior, or junior transfer Israel Canterbury from Belfry, Kentucky to fill the void. Harless was 3 of 6 passing for 66 yards and a touchdown last year in spot duty. Canterbury made two starts for Belfry last fall.
“Quarterback is probably the most uncertain position that we have now,” Arms said. “We’ll just have to wait until practice gets started now and see who can compete hard and who can lead the team. Harless played the last two games last year and he’s coming back. Canterbury will also be in the mix at quarterback for sure.”
Junior Colby Woodall and sophomore Jayden Moody are Man’s other two QB’s on the roster.
“In our three-week period we worked with some younger guys. A big thing from your quarterback position is that you need leadership,” Arms said. “Colby backed up a little bit for us last year and was our scout quarterback. We worked some with Jayden Moody also at quarterback. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”