The revised Man High School boys’ basketball schedule is now complete.
Man’s 15-game season is set to tip off on March 5 at home against Buffalo.
The Hillbillies are slated to open the delayed round ball campaign with eight straight home games.
Man hosts Calhoun County on March 6, then plays host to Tolsia on March 9, before hosting Mingo Central on March 16. Next are home games with Logan on March 19, Sherman on March 20, Tug Valley on March 24 and Van on March 26.
After that, the Billies have seven straight away games before closing out the regular season on April 16 at home against River View.
The Billies are set to have home-and-away series against Class AAA county rival Logan and new Single-A sectional foe Tug Valley.
Other highlights are home-and-away series against Class AA Mingo Central and a single game vs. 2A Wyoming East.
The basketball season was delayed a second time by Gov. Jim Justice due to COVID-19 concerns.
With its entire team coming back from last year’s 18-6 squad the Hillbillies are looking forward to another successful season.
Man is projected to be one of the challengers for the Class A state title.
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format this season, the first time that’s ever been done. The pilot system will last two years through the 2021-22 season.
Man’s new Class A sectional should be an interesting one as the Billies are set to participate in a new Single-A section with traditional basketball powers Tug Valley and Tolsia. Sherman and Van, two Class A schools in Boone County, round out the field.
Man has several players coming back this season, including Caleb Blevins, the coach’s son, Austin Ball, Ryan Cozart, Peyton Adams, Jeremiah Harless and others.
Caleb Blevins broke Man’s all-time 3-point shooting record for most 3s in a game last season with 10.
Man was led last season by 6-5 sophomore Ball, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 points per game.
Joining the Billies this season are transfers Israel Canterbury (Belfry, Ky.) and Colton Blankenship (Mingo Central).
2021 Man High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
March 5: Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
March 6: Calhoun County, 5 p.m.
March 9: Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
March 16: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
March 19: Logan, 7:30 p.m.
March 20: Sherman, 4 p.m.
March 24: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
March 26: Van, 7:30 p.m.
March 27: at Sherman, 4 p.m.
March 29: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
April 2: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
April 5: at Calhoun County, 7:30 p.m.
April 10: at Van, 7:30 p.m.
April 12: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
April 14: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
April 16: River View, 7:30 p.m.