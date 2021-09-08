MAN — After last week’s postponement of the Mount View game due to COVID issues, the Man High School football team is back on the field this Friday night.
The Hillbillies are scheduled to travel this week to Westside for a 7:30 pm kickoff.
Man is 0-1 after a Week 1 loss to Logan back on Aug. 27.
Westside is 0-2, after loses to Wyoming East (28-6) on Aug. 27 and Oak Hill (54-6) last Friday.
Last week amounted to a bye week for Man, however, the postponing of the Mount View game and rescheduling for Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Mount View will create a log jam.
After taking on the Renegades this week, Man will embark on a brutal stretch, playing three games in eight days beginning with the Sept. 17 home game against Mingo Central. Then after the game against the Golden Knights, Man is set to make the long trek to Wheeling Central on Sept. 24.
It’s echoes of last year when Man closed out the season playing four games in 10 days in the COVID disrupted 2020 free-for-all of a season.
Man and Westside did not play each other last season.
The Billies lead 12-6 in the all-time series dating back to 2002.
Man has won the last two meetings — 40-0 in 2019 and 36-6 in 2018.
Westside last won over Man in 2017 by a 25-0 score.
The Renegades are led by quarterback Jaxon Cogar, who ran for 64 yards and was 10 of 32 passing for 146 yards in the season opener against Wyoming East in the Battle for the Golden Shovel.
Andy Elkins rushed for Westside’s lone touchdown.
Evan Colucci had five grabs for 70 yards. Noah Lusk reeled in two passes for 36 yards. Elkins had two catches for 20 yards.
Man is led by QB Israel Canterbury, who was 13 of 27 passing for 166 yards and a TD in the opener vs. Logan.
Dusten Baisden led the ground game with 16 carries for 57 yards.
Jeremiah Harless had five catches for 57 yards and a TD. Jacob Walls had three grabs for 56 yards and Jayden Brumfield had three catches for 38 yards.
Xander Mullins led the Billies’ defense with 11 solo tackles and six assists. Baiden had eight solos and four assisted stops.
Man vs. Westside Football Series
(Man leads 12-6):
2019: Man 40, Westside 0
2018: Man 36, Westside 6
2017: Westside 25, Man 0
2016: Man 27, Westside 14
2015: Man 27, Westside 24
2014: Westside 28, Man 22
2013: Man 22, Westside 14
2012: Westside 44, Man 20
2011: Westside 33, Man 6
2010: Man 28, Westside 8
2009: Man 20, Westside 14
2008: Man 28, Westside 20
2007: Westside 10, Man 6
2006: Man 28, Westside 0
2005: Man 18, Westside 6
2004: Westside 22, Man 8
2003: Man 20, Westside 14
2002: Man 21, Westside 16