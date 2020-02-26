It was another good week for the Man High School boys’ basketball team.
The Hillbillies stand at 16-5 on the season after a 2-1 week.
Man won at Tolsia, 77-48, last Monday, Feb. 17, then scored a 57-54 win at Class AA sectional foe Lincoln County last Tuesday. The Billies then lost 62-53 at home to Huntington St. Joe on Friday night.
Man was slated to host Van on Tuesday night during Senior Night in the regular season finale.
With the win over Lincoln County, Man (16-5) tied the school record for wins in a regular season with 16, sharing the mark with the 2010-11 team.
Man has improved greatly this season. The Hillbillies had combined to win only 17 games in the last three seasons.
Austin Ball led Man in the St. Joe game with 21 points.
Jackson Tackett had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Caleb Blevins had eight points, Peyton Adams five, Jeremiah Harless two and Ryan Cozart one.
Zavion Johnson tossed in 18 points for the Irish. Jaylen Motley had 16 and Christian Layne 14. Mekhi Barlow pulled down 11 rebounds.
Man was just 20 of 63 shooting from the floor for 31%, including 3 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc. St. Joe was 22 of 55 from the floor for 40%.
Man made 10 of 15 of its free throws for 66%. The Irish were 13 of 18 from the foul line for 72%.
The Irish led 20-15 after one quarter and 30-29 at the half. The game was tied 45-all after three but the Irish outscored Man 17-8 in the fourth to notch the win.
Tackett led Man in the win over Lincoln County game with a double-double effort of 18 points and 16 rebounds. He was 6 of 9 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Cozart had 14 points, Harless nine and Adams seven. Ball had four points, Blevins three and Christian Toler two.
John Blankenship led Lincoln County with a game-high 25 points.
The Panthers led Man 11-10 after the first quarter, but fell behind the Hillbillies 26-19 at the intermission. It was 40-36 Man after three.
Man made 22 of 54 field goals for 40 percent, while the Panthers made 21 of 55 shots for 38%. Man was 9 of 12 from the foul line for 75%. LCHS was 10 of 13 for 76%.
In the Tolsia game, Man led 26-13 after one quarter and never looked back, taking a commanding 40-23 lead at halftime.
Ball had a huge game for Man with 34 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double.
Blevins and Adams each tallied 11 points. Adams also had six assists.
Cozart had seven, Harless five, Toler four, Hunter Anderson three and Tackett two. Cozart led the Billies on the glass with 13 rebounds.
Zack Ball and Jesse Muncy netted 11 each to pace the Rebels.
Man made 31 of 70 shots from the field for 44%, while Tolsia made only 17 of 61 shots for 27%.
The Billies were 10 of 15 from the foul line for 66 percent. The Rebels were 8 of 14 for 57%.
Man controlled the boards, out-rebounding Tolsia 44-31.