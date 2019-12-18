MAN — Austin Ball tossed in 21 points to lead the Man High School boys basketball team to a 58-49 win over Mount View on Friday at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Man (1-0) also got 13 points from Logan transfer Peyton Adams in his Hillbillies’ debut. Jackson Tackett also reached double digits in scoring with a 10-point effort.
Jeremiah Harless and Christian Toler netted five points apiece and Caleb Blevins had four.
Ball had a double-double in the game as he also hauled down 10 rebounds and also had a pair of blocks. Tackett had 13 boards and Harless 12. Ball was 9 of 14 shooting from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Adams made 8 of 10 foul shots and Tackett was a perfect 6 of 6. Harless also dished out a team high five assists.
Zach McCoy and Tony Bailey led Mount View with 16 and 14 points respectively.
Man led 14-13 after one quarter, 28-23 at the half and 39-36 after three.
The Billies were 18 of 51 shooting from the floor for 35%. Mount View was 19 of 52 for 30%. Man made 20 of 26 of its charity tosses for 76%. The Golden Knights were 3 of 16 for 18%.
Man also outrebounded Mount View 42-28. The Billies turned the ball over 17 times to the Golden Knights’ 13.
Man was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night at Point Pleasant.
The Billies then play Tug Valley on Dec. 19 in the Phenom Country Roads Classic at Chapmanville in a 7 p.m. contest. Man plays again the classic on Dec. 21 against Nitro.
Man returns home on Dec. 27 against PikeView.